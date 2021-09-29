According to police, Gabby Petito’s condolence flowers sent to Brian Laundrie’s parents were thrown out.

People across the country, and around the world, have been following along with Gabby Petito’s case. Petito went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Her body was discovered in Wyoming weeks after her disappearance. It was later ruled that she had committed homicide. A number of well-wishers were sending flowers to Laundrie’s parents, as this is where Petito used to live at one time. According to law enforcement, any floral arrangements sent to the residence will be thrown away.

On Monday, TMZ posted a video of a woman delivering a floral arrangement to the Laundrie residence. After she had placed the item on her front lawn, an officer pulled up in his car and called her to tell her to move it. He stated that Petito’s memorial was located at North Port, Florida’s city hall. The officer told the woman recording the conversation that all items left on the lawn would be moved and thrown in the trash. They said that the public works department of the city would come by the Laundrie home in the middle of the night to take away any items left outside.

Petito was laid into rest in Long Island over the weekend. After Petito’s family opened the service to the public, hundreds attended the service. Richard Stafford, a Petito family attorney, said that they had received support from all corners of the globe. He said, “We’ve received letters, emails, cards, from all over the world. From Australia, from Europe; we had people from Italy. We had people at the funeral that came from as far away as Texas, as Florida, as California. People from all over the country have called and sent their well wishes.”

Currently, Laundrie is still missing. Since Sept. 14, he has been missing. Authorities have been on a massive manhunt to find Laundrie. Much of their focus has been on Florida’s swampland. Stafford gave the public details of this investigation at a press conference held Tuesday. “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they’re sure as not going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement organization.”