Miley Cyrus crashes Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at ACL Fest

By Tom O'Brien
Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits set Friday, briefly crashing the stage to dance alongside the rapper.

Cyrus, who headlined Friday’s festival, also shared video on Instagram. The singer ran up to the side stage to join fans in what appeared to have been a mid-set twerking challenge.

“Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!,”Cyrus wrote about the moment in a caption. Megan Thee Stallion replied, “Love youuuu.”

After showing off a few moves to Zilker Park’s crowd and hugging Cyrus on stage, she quickly ran back. (The festival’s cameras also caught Billie Eilish enjoying Megan Thee Stallion’s set, but she did not partake in the dance-off.)

Austin City Limits continues with Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, and Tyler the Creator (but no Stevie Nicks, who canceled their performances due to the Delta variant), and Phoebe Bridgers as well as Erykah Badu and Polo G.

