Chrissy Teigen John Legend Wife Bribing Friends Bullying scandal fallout!

It is Chrissy TeigenShe is desperately trying to save her stardom among Hollywood A-listers. According to one tabloid, Teigen is trying to buy her way out from the situation “cancel club.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Chrissy Teigen ‘Buying Friends’?

This week Star reports Chrissy Teigen is trying to bribe herself back into celebrities’ good graces. Teigen recently suffered a major blow to her reputation after her past as a cyberbully was exposed, but the outlet insists Teigen isn’t going to take it lying down. An inside source dished, “She’s sending boxes of her cookbooks, cosmetics and other freebies to people like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler and others who have influence.”

The insider is always right. “She’s adding sweet handwritten notes and laying on the compliments.” But the outlet insists Teigen has a secret weapon up her sleeve, just in case the gifts aren’t enough. According to the magazine, Teigen may even be willing to give up John Legend, her husband, for a bribe. Insiders reveal, “Chrissy’s promising to set people up with a performance by John for their birthdays!”

Chrissy Teigen Using John Legend To Bribe Celebrities?

Teigen might be getting her husband to sing private concerts as a gift of friendship. It is not. This whole story is absurd. First of all, there’s absolutely no evidence for it. Despite dubious claims, there are absolutely no evidence. “insiders,” there’s nothing to suggest Teigen is desperately bribing her old celebrity friends.

Furthermore, Legend certainly doesn’t have time to give personal concerts to random celebrities. The legend may have been open to the idea but his schedule is full at the moment. Legend’s nationwide tour kicks off in early September, and we seriously doubt he’s adding Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party to his lineup.

But most importantly, Teigen doesn’t seem to be sweating her recent scandal anymore. Teigen, who was once a model and became a mogul, has been active on social media again, published a new cookbook, as well as traveling nonstop. She even debuted a stylish new haircut, proving to everyone she isn’t living in the past. Teigen admitted that she was scandalized by the scandal but she appears to be doing better now.

The Tabloids on Chrissy Teigen

This isn’t the first wild story we’ve covered about Teigen’s scandal. The scandal was exposed not long ago by Teigen. National Enquirer reported Teigen and Legend’s marriage was “on the ropes.”Next OK! reported Teigen was begging Legend not to leave her to go on tour and that Teigen’s life was “in ruins” After the bullying scandal. Obviously, the tabloids are trying to squeeze as much drama out of Teigen’s scandal as they can, but all parties involved seem to have moved on with their lives.