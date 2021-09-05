Michael Schumacher Health improving Netflix Upcoming Movie Of f1 Legend!

Jean Todt, former Ferrari boss said that Michael Schumacher will be well. “slowly and surely improve”Before the Netflix documentary that will commemorate the German’s remarkable life.

Schumacher, who won 7 Formula One World Drivers’ Championships between 1994-2004, sustained serious head injuries after being wearing a helmet while skiing in 2013.

Updates have been sparse since then out of respect for Corinna, his wife, and their children Gina-Marie, and Mick (who is now a Formula One driver at Haas).

Co-directors HannsBruno Kammertons (Vanessa Nocker) and Michael Welch will release the Netflix movie, Schumacher, on September 15. Interviews with Schumacher’s families will also be available.

Todt (now 75) was the general manager at Scuderia Ferrari 1994-2007 and gave hope to Schumacher fans in August.

Talk to a German outlet BildTodt said that he thinks Schumacher will succeed. “slowly and surely improve.”

He said: “I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn’t expected that.

“She had no choice but to accept it as it happened so quickly. But she manages it very well. She trusts me, and I trust her.

“Thanks to the work of his doctors and the cooperation of Corinna, who wanted him to survive, he survived – but with consequences.”

Mick, Mick’s son, said in August that the film will be made. “I will be part of it, I was interviewed for it, yes.

“I think there are lots to look forward to. I think it’s a very special documentary and I think it’s going to be emotional for everyone who watches it.”

Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm said about the documentary: “Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards.

“In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes.

“He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously.

“In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life.

“This film tells of both worlds. It is his family’s gift to their beloved husband and father.”