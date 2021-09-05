Jana and Jill From TLC Dote on Inspirational Sister Joy!

Consider that Counting on Clan started as 19-year-olds and has grown steadily since. It can be difficult to keep track. Social media makes it easy to keep tabs on the people fans of TLC’s show. Joy Duggar, also known as Joy Forsyth, is being cared for.

Joy is the younger sister of Jana and Jill. Joy can sometimes be overlooked. However, it appears she’s working hard to get out of her siblings’ shadows. Joy Duggar Forsyth has been pursuing a variety of athletic pursuits to create her own path. This includes training for the triathlon.

The former Counting on star detailed what she’s been doing in a recent Instagram post.

“Sprint Triathlon!”She began her job. “I’ve been training for this triathlon for the past few months and got to see all of my hard work pay off today!”Joy explained the reasons for her hard work to Joy.

“I’ve realized that I tend to put myself in a box,” She wrote. “Thinking ‘I could never do that, ‘only athletic people can accomplish that’, etc… but, it is incredible what some determination, encouragement, and setting goals can do!”‘

Joy was also amazed at the things she was able to accomplish. Joy said that she was amazed at what she could accomplish. “amazed” See the potential of the human body.

Joy Duggar Is Inspirational To More Than Her Fans

While Joy’s post certainly got her many Instagram followers fired up, they weren’t the only ones.

Several of her sisters took great … joy .. in their sister’s hard work.

Joy went on to explain just how hard she’d worked over the last few months.

“I couldn’t even swim forward in a pool and was worn out after running for 1 min and here I am doing a triathlon!!”She wrote. ”

All of that to say, what are some things that you have wanted to do that you keep telling yourself that you can’t?” Find some people to do it with, set goals, and be consistent!”

Then, she explained that her training was now a family affair. Rachael, Alora, and Adeline were all the help she needed. But they weren’t the only siblings helping her out.

Cheering Her On

Prominent in the comments for the Instagram piece were comments from Joy’s older sisters. Jana Duggar and Jill Duggar shared their encouragement. Both sisters started Joy had inspired their hearts.

The real question now is what’s next for Joy? Now that she’s accomplished this goal, what one will she set for herself moving forward? Will Jana and Jill try to achieve something similar?