F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS Verstappen Dream Start And Hamilton chases!
PLAYING CATCH-UP

Charles Leclerc, a fan favorite, had a fantastic British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July. He finished second to Lewis Hamilton, his first podium since he was third in that race last season.

However, that’s all Leclerc has done so far this year. After finishing in 4th place this season, this was an agonizing 3 times.

Monaco native, aged 23, is in seventh place in the Drivers Championship. This is only one and a half points behind Carlos Sainz. But, P5 will start today and the driver will push for as many points as possible.

To keep his confidence high, the young driver will look for another podium in the next few races. Today could be Leclerc’s day.

