Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock’s messy divorce may soon be coming to an end. According to one report, Clarkson relishes the chance to exact revenge on Blackstock by evicting him from their Montana ranch. Gossip Cop investigates.

Clarkson won a significant legal victory over Blackstock recently when a judge ruled in support of their prenuptial agreements. The National EnquirerAccording to reports, Clarkson is now trying to kick Blackstock from their Montana ranch. Clarkson allegedly told Blackstock to leave their Montana ranch. “says Brandon bet the ranch — and lost!”

Blackstock indicated that he would like to return to ranching as a manager after Clarkson had dropped him. Blackstock had no other choice than to sue Clarkson for everything he could.

A source explains, “He was convinced he’d have the prenup thrown out, but he miscalculated badly. Now Kelly not only has sole control of the ranch, but her intention is also to sell it and send Brandon packing!” Blackstock had been hoping to live large on Clarkson’s dime, but that dream is out the window. According to a source, “He needs to find his own place to live — and Kelly is happy she’s finally getting some payback!”

This story is based on a previous one InquireThat we had already busted. Blake Shelton was the one who claimed to have written that story. Brandon Blackstock has been appointed his manager made a gesture of allegiance to Clarkson. In reality, he’s just being managed by Blackstock’s father at the same firm. Blackstock’s ranch-based aspirations have nothing to do with Shelton whatsoever, and The Voice star is only mentioned to bolster this story’s star power.

This story is mostly true since it’s entirely adapted from a weeks-old TMZstory Clarkson was protected by the prenup. Possession of the ranch although Blackstock still lives there, she has plans to sell the property. This unfortunately means there will be no. Continue reading drama for the American IdolShe may need to take Blackstock to court. One can easily imagine Clarkson is relishing the chance to evict her ex, but that’s purely speculative on the part of the tabloid.

Gossip Cop is important to stress that this story can only be true because the Inquire followed other outlets’ research, not because it has any real insight into Clarkson’s life. It claimed previously that Blackstock You are looking for her VoiceEarnings, but he’s never made any such grab. It also called her Boozy and out of control is totally false.

This story is very similar in content to the March article at sister outlet Life & Style. Both stories portray Clarkson as Vengeful, spiteful even though she’s just fighting for herself and her kids. It’s easy to imagine why Clarkson is selling her ranch, but there’s no evidence that she’s going to all this trouble just to stick it to her ex.