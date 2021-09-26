Michael Douglas shares romantic throwback snap with ‘beautiful’ Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas posted a tribute to his gorgeous wife Catherine Zeta-Jones yesterday as the couple celebrated both of their birthdays.

The 77-year-old Wall Street actor admitted he “lucked out” when he met the Welsh-born 52-year-old as he shared a picture from the first time they met at a 1998 film festival.

Michael went on to say how they share more than just a birthday, having similar interests such as golf, reports the Express.

He wrote next to the youthful snap on Instagram: “My first-night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998.

"I found out that she had the same birthday as me–ta dah! Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true.











“I’ve lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I’m so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humour and work ethic.

“Happy Birthday Catherine- I love you so much! @catherinezetajones.”

In response, The Mask Of Zorro actress typed: “Love you, my love. Happy birthday.”

Fans gushed over their public display of affection and wished them both well on their special day.

One commented: “Happy birthday to you both! All love, Michael.”

Another replied: "Happy Birthday Catherine Zeta-Jones!!!! Enjoy your day!!!!! God bless!!!!"











“We all love her. She is gracious and beautiful. I worked with her for InStyle magazine and she could not be a lovelier Welsh lady,” chimed a third.

The loved-up duo were first introduced in 1998 and Michael knew immediately that they would have a future together.

He proposed to Catherine in 1999 and they said “I do” nearly one year later.

They are the parents of a son, 21-year-old Dylan, and a daughter, 18-year-old Carys.

It comes as the pair had been branded “ultimate couple goals” by fans on Twitter, after they graced the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 last Sunday evening.











Fans took to the social media site to share their thoughts on the duo, who looked elegant as they posed for the cameras, with Catherine sporting a red trailing gown.

Her chiffon garment boasted a thigh split with a lengthy train, which she paired with matching stiletto heels.

She chose silver accessories, with a stunning diamond necklace and earrings that accentuated her collarbones.

Michael, who was up for Lead Actor in The Kominsky Method on Netflix, opted for a classy black suit with a purple tie as he posed next to his wife of 21 years.

