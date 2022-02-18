Meri Brown Reflects On The Last Time She Saw Her Late Mother

It’s hard to believe that almost a year has passed since Meri Brown lost her mother. When her mom was alive, it was easy to see how close she and Meri were, and their relationship was highlighted from time to time on “Sister Wives.” The mother of one took to her Instagram page in mid-February to share a sweet shot of her with her mom standing in front of their bed and breakfast. “Not quite a year since my sweet mom has been here with us, but a year since I saw her,” Meri wrote. “Valentine’s day weekend 2021 was the last time I saw her sweet and smiling face, got one of her loving and comforting hugs, heard her voice, visited with her, enjoyed her company.”

Meri also shared that she didn’t realize that particular photo would be their last together. Still, the reality star saw the silver lining, stating that she was glad her mom and dad were reunited and she was lucky to spend all those years with her mom.

The past few years have not been easy for Meri and her family. She got caught in the middle of a catfishing scandal that caused a lot of stress on the entire family, and she’s also made it clear that she and Kody Brown have not been on the same page in their relationship for quite a while — an ongoing storyline on the series. Meanwhile, sister-wife Christine Brown left the family in November 2021.