Drew Barrymore’s Pinot to Fergie’s Syrah (Photos)

The latest status symbol for many stars is launching (or buying) their own winery. But how do the wines actually stack up? We looked at the latest reviews of celeb-owned vintages by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Getty Train’s Save Me San Francisco 2012 Calling All Angels Chardonnay (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points The San Francisco-based roots rockers have a whole line of wines based on their songs (there’s also a petit sirah called Drops of Jupiter). “This wine is dry, with a hint of oaky vanilla and buttered toast,” Wine Enthusiast’s critic wrote of the chardonnay in 2014.

Sting’s Il Palagio 2012 Sister Moon Red (Toscana, Italy) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points “The polished palate shows mature red plum, tobacco and vanilla,” Wine Enthusiast wrote in 2017 of the latest Tuscan blend from the veteran British rock star.

Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette 2014 Reserve Grenache (Paso Robles) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points Wine Enthusiast critic waxes on about the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge’s new vintage: “It’s floral, full-bodied and multi-layered on the palate.”

Kyle MacLachlan’s Pursued by Bear 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 93 points “It provides plenty of immediate appeal but will only benefit from some time in the cellar,” Wine Enthusiast critic writes of the “Twin Peaks” star’s latest.