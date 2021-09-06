Meri Brown looks cool in a snap wearing Sombrero

Meri Brown Sister Wives Turn up the heat Instagram In a very sexy photo, she put on a leggy show. Followers of the TLC star couldn’t help but appreciate the photo. You want to see Meri Brown’s sexy photo in which she puts on a show while wearing a sombrero. Find out what other fans thought of this fascinating photo.

The Sister Wives Mexico vacation for star

Meri Brown, as we reported previously, fled the country to escape reality. Meri was able to enjoy her vacation without her husband Kody, which fans were quick to notice. Kody Brown seems to be bouncing between Robyn & Janelle all day. Based on Kody Brown’s Cameo activity, fans know he spends a significant amount of time with Robyn’s children. Janelle’s Instagram activity, however, confirms he frequently enjoys date nights with her.

Meri however has dispelled rumours that Kody was no longer with her on several occasions. She’s owned still having a marriage and very much still being family to her sister wives’ children.

TLC’s personality may be on vacation in Mexico with her husband. But, that doesn’t mean she’s actually left him.

Meri Brown is a slender display and rocks the sombrero

Meri Brown was glowing with joy in her Instagram snap, which she shared just hours earlier. She was seated near the bottom of a pair of pink stairs. She wore a black and blue striped tank top with very short dark blue shorts and some lighter blue trimming.

The Sister WivesStar was taking in all that her vacation had to give her while wearing a large sombrero with a colourful brim.

Meri Brown’s snug and extra short shorts allowed her to put on a VERY leggy display for the camera. In the sexy Instagram photo, TLC’s personality was radiant with confidence. She clearly felt confident as she showed off her long, naked legs.

What did you think about Meri Brown’s leggy Instagram post? Is Kody Brown wishing he could have been on the trip with his lovely wife? Is it not just wonderful to see Meri glowing with joy?

What did you think about Meri Brown's leggy Instagram post? Is Kody Brown wishing he could have been on the trip with his lovely wife? Is it not just wonderful to see Meri glowing with joy?