Henry Seewald is now a big guy with big boy things.

Former Counting on Henry Seewald is rapidly becoming a star! Ben and Jessa Seewald‘s second child is four years old now, and he’s is constantly learning new things. Henry was recently made a big brother again. Jessa now shares four children with Ben, including Henry Spurgeon, Ivy and Fern.

In a new social media post, Jessa shared an update about Henry, revealing what he’s working on now. Henry is learning to read in the video she shared. He’s sitting on the couch in his fire engine pyjamas. He’s holding a book in his lap and is very focused as his mom records a video. Jessa is proud to write. “Henry is learning to read and he’s loving it! So sweet to watch it click in their little minds!”

Henry uses his finger to move below the words of the page and tries to decipher what they mean. Henry smiles with pride when he identifies the words. At just four years old, he’s already doing a great job.

Henry Seewald is praised by his readers.

On Instagram, in response to Jessa’s new video, fans are commenting on how amazing Henry’s skills are. They think he’s doing a great job in the video, and they can’t wait to see him continue to make progress.

Counting On Henry is already a passionate learner, which has delighted his fans. They hope that this will encourage a love of reading Henry from an early age. They’re commenting on how talented and smart the little guy is.

Another addition: “He is so smart. I remember when you all thought he was delayed in speech. You are doing an awesome job as parents.” Fans may recall watching Ben and Jessa take Henry to speech therapy on Keep Counting. He’s done great with therapy and seems to be speaking well now. Jessa, Ben and their joy at his progress are unmatched.

