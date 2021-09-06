Chloe is told by Todd Chrisley that she is not allowed to quit unless there is ice cream involved.

Chrisley Knows BestUSA Network has returned with new episodes, which is great news for fans. Todd, the show’s patriarch, shared a teaser trailer to his Instagram. This trailer features Chloe and she’s more adorable than ever. For viewers just tuning in, Chloe is Todd and Julie’s granddaughter. However, they’ve adopted her. Keep reading to find out what’s going on with Chloe and why there’s ice cream involved.

Chloe Chrisley Karate starts, but is she able to finish it?

Todd Chrisley recently shared a trailer for an episode Chrisley Knows Best. The video starts with Julie Chrisley asking Chloe her opinion about Karate. Then, Todd says, “If you start it, you’re gonna finish it.”The narrator adds to this sentiment by declaring that “Chrisleys don’t quit.”

However, there’s a caveat to that. The narration adds: “Until it gets hard.”Next is Chloe at Karate with Todd. Chloe said it sweetly. “It kinda hurts,” Todd whispers his return. “Why don’t we just go get ice cream?”

Ice cream is the answer to everything Chrisley Knows BestStars

There’s no doubt that the reality television star has the best of intentions for Chloe. It’s obvious that she will get ice cream. The caption of Todd’s post confirms it. The father of six writes. “Quitters never win, but they do get ice cream.” While this may seem counterintuitive, one fan points out that the situation is a win-win! Chloe got to stop doing Karate because she doesn’t want to. She got ice cream.

While there are a lot of comments that share the sentiment that ice cream is the cure for everything, most of them can’t get over how Todd treats Chloe. There’s no doubt that Todd has a great relationship with his granddaughter.

Todd becoming less strict with age

There is a possibility that Todd is becoming less strict as he gets older. It is difficult to imagine him letting Savannah and Chase leave a job, then rewarding them with ice cream. When they owned the smoothie shop. It was apparent that no one really wanted to be there, but Todd didn’t let his kids give up.

What do you think about Todd’s plan? What flavour of ice cream would you choose if you had to choose between karate or ice cream? Please share your opinions with us below in the comments section.

Remember to return to Television Shows AceFor more information Chrisley Knows Best news. For new episodes, tune in to USA Network Thursdays 9/8 C Chrisley Knows Best Growing up Chrisley.