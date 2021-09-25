Meghan Markle’s gives first update on ‘beautiful’ daughter, Lilibet during visit to New York

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are in the city of New York for a number of official engagements.

This is the first public trip for the couple since leaving the UK and moving to California.

4 Meghan arriving to the event to read her book, The Bench Credit: Splash

4 The couple appeared at multiple events yesterday whilst in New York Credit: Getty Images – Getty

During their rounds of public engagements, Meghan gave her first update on their daughter Lilibet, describing her as ‘beautiful’.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have traveled alone to New York to see their youngest child Lilibet, and their firstborn Archie.

Yesterday, they made numerous appearances around the City and met with political figures, including the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio and the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The couple have not shared any details or updates on Lilibet since Meghan Markle gave birth in July.

But as the couple walked around their engagements a journalist from Inside Edition called out to ask the mum-of-two; “Meghan, how’s Lilibet?”

Meghan simply replied: “She’s beautiful.”

Another journalist also asked: “How’s Archie?”, to which Meghan gave a big thumbs up.

Meghan visited P.S. On day two of their three-day New York City tour, Meghan visited P.S.

Harry also attended the book reading of Meghan’s book The Bench, which was held in support of his wife.

Meghan was seen with one of the children as they showed Harry a brightly-coloured mural that they had made in their school playground.

A strange looking water bottle was found in Harry’s car as he left the event.

The cardboard water bottle comes from Flow, a premium alkaline spring water company, which has been featured by the likes of Goop, Vogue and Forbes.

The brand promotes sustainability by using 100% recyclable packaging and an alchaline level of PH.

A pack of 12 500ml bottles of Flow alchaline water would set you back £17.55 ($23.99).

The couple are next expected to appear live from Central Park for a Global Citizen Live event to promote the Covid vaccine on Saturday.

Global Citizen is hosting a variety of shows in cities all over the world, including London and New York. The event will feature artists such as Sir Elton John (Ed Sheeran), Kylie Minogue, Metallica, and Coldplay.

4 Harry’s fancy water has an alchaline PH level and is fully recyclable Credit: BackGrid

4 A pack of 12 500ml water bottles would cost £17 Credit: https://flowhydration.ca/collections/original-flow/products/12-x-500ml-original

In the meantime, Meghan and Harry's Christmas trip would cause a lot grief for the royal family.

Royal family 'don't trust' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and fear they'll 'use Christmas visit for another documentary or book', royal expert claims

