Meghan Markle Wore $4,500 Dress and Bag With Hidden Meaning

Meghan Markle wore a $4,500 floral Valentino dress at the Global Citizens Live concert.

She held a Christian Dior handbag that was made famous by Princess Diana in 1995.

Markle’s bag is personalized with her “Duchess of Sussex” title, Dior confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at Global Citizens Live on Saturday as part of their tour of New York City.

Meghan Markle attended the event in a knee-length Valentino dress embroidered with floral patterns. It retails at $4,500 (£3,300) at the London department store Harrods.

She accessorized with a $4,700 (£3,450) Christian Dior Lady D-Lite handbag that had a special hidden tribute to her royal roots.

The bag was launched in 1994 and became one of the brand’s most popular designs after Princess Diana wore it in 1995, Marie Claire reported. The publication added that it was given to Diana as a gift by France’s then-first lady, Bernadette Chirac.





Princess Diana carrying a Dior handbag in Liverpool.



Tim Graham Photo Library Via Getty Images







She was photographed with the bag on multiple occasions which led Dior to rename the bag in her honor, Marie Claire reported.

Markle’s bag was personalized with “DSSOS,” the initials of her royal title “Duchess of Sussex,” Central Recorder initially reported. A spokesperson for Dior has since confirmed to Insider that Markle carried the Lady Di-Lite bag and that it was personalized with the duchess’ title.





Markle’s bag was thought to have been personalized with her royal title.



Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images







Markle and Harry stopped using their HRH titles after they resigned from royal duties last year. However, the couple are still permitted to use the Sussex Dukedom.

It’s not clear whether the bag was gifted to the duchess or if she had it specially customized herself.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Markle and Harry appeared on stage at the Global Citizens Live charity concert in Central Park to promote vaccine equity across the world.

“My wife and I believe the way you are born should not dictate your ability to survive,” Harry told the crowd, according to Us Weekly.

“Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe,” Markle added.

The duke and duchess undertook numerous other engagements during their visit to the city, including a visit to the One World Observatory and a roundtable with the World Health Organization.