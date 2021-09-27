Anderson Cooper Said He Won’t Leave an Inheritance for His Son

Anderson Cooper said on the “Morning Meeting” podcast that he won’t leave an inheritance for his son.

“I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was born into one of America’s wealthiest families.

Anderson Cooper said on the “Morning Meeting” podcast that he will not be leaving an inheritance for his son, Wyatt Morgan.

Morgan was born via surrogacy last year and is the only child of Cooper, who co-parents Morgan with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper appeared on the “Morning Meeting with Air Mail editors” to talk about his new book about his ancestors “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.”





Anderson Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.



Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic







Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was born into one of America’s wealthiest families as she was the great-great-granddaughter of Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt, who made a fortune from building a railroad empire. According to Forbes, she was born with a trust fund which was equivalent to $35 million today, and then went on to build a fashion empire that earned $100 million annually.

When asked about whether Cooper would leave an inheritance for his own son after researching his family history, the CNN anchor said: “I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I don’t know what I’ll have. I’m not that interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son.

“I’ll go with what my parents said … ‘College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it,'” Cooper added in the interview.

Cooper’s mother passed away in 2019 but in 2014, the 54-year-old anchor had already made clear his view on inheriting money.

He said on “The Howard Stern Show”: “My mom’s made clear to me that there’s no trust fund. There’s none of that. I don’t believe in inheriting money … I think it’s a curse … From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know if I would have been so motivated.”

“James Bond” actor Daniel Craig also recently told Candis Magazine that he doesn’t agree with leaving inheritances.

Craig, who has two children, said: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”