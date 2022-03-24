Meghan Markle will ‘Subvert Gender Stereotypes’ in Podcast

By Tom O'Brien
Meghan Markle tackles gender stereotypes in her first podcast with Spotify.

In TeaserOn Wednesday, Markle announced the podcast, titled “Archetypes,”Will “dissect, explore, and
subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,”She said. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The Duchess will track the history of these stereotypes. “have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.”

“Archetypes”There is no release date yet.

The podcast marks the first time Markle or Prince Harry have signed a multi-year Spotify contract through Archewell Audio (an audio-focused production firm). They previously released A holiday specialUnder the audio banner

The terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. However, the ex-royal couple were expected to produce and host several podcasts as part the deal.

