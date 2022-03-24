Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish and BTS are Tapped to Perform

UPDATE (3/24) The Foo Fighters have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammys, alongside this year’s most nominated artist Jon Batiste, Variety reports. Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. were also added to the line-up. A special Grammys performance will be featured. “In Memoriam”Performance of Stephen Sondheim songs by Cynthia Erivo (Leslie Odom Jr.), Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

Billie Eilish (BTS), and Olivia Rodrigo were among the first artists to perform at 2022 Grammy Awards. Variety reports.

Eilish, BTS, and Rodrigo are all up for multiple awards this year, as are other performers on the initial lineup: Brandi Carlile, the Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X, who’ll take the stage with Jack Harlow. The 64th Grammys take place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena. Live broadcasts on CBS will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PST.

Eilish, Rodrigo and Brothers Osborne were the most nominated artists of this year. They received seven nominations each, including the looks for Record of the Years, Album of the YEAR, Song of The Year and Record of Year. Rodrigo was up for Best New Artist, as well as a few genre awards. Carlile and Lil Nas X were nominated five times each, Brothers Osborne received two nominations in the country categories, while BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “Butter.”

The 64th Grammys were originally slated to take place — as they usually do — at the end of January, but the show was postponed for the second year in a row due to concerns over Covid-19. Unlike last year’s much smaller event, with both live and pre-recorded performances, the 2022 Grammys will likely be a much more normal show. It is the first Grammys to be held in Las Vegas, although the city has hosted Latin Grammys six more times since 2014.