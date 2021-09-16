Meghan Markle Makes ‘$75 Million’ Threat Against Royal Family



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make headlines in the tabloids all too often for various stories. One year ago, a magazine claimed that Markle and Prince Harry had planned to use their Netflix deals to make a movie on Princess Diana. However, it is not clear how many of the rumors were true. Gossip Cop is looking back on the narrative to find out.

Meghan Markle makes a $75 million threat to the royal family.

A year ago, Woman’s Day published a story that claimed Meghan Markle had made a $75 million threat to the royal family. Members of the royal family began to be suspicious about Markle’s and Prince Harry’s plans after they signed a huge Netflix deal. The tabloid alleged that royal family members were in fear of “a Meghan-made documentary about the life and times of Princess Diana.” Prince William was especially “furious” about the idea among the royal family members who wanted to stop the deal.

To prevent Markle from abandoning the plan, the royal family offered to pay the rebel royal a payout. According to an insider, the buyout was “more lucrative than the Netflix deal.” Apparently, Markle would be offered “at least $75 million more than the Netflix paycheck” if she’d actually back down. Prince Harry wasn’t in the clear, either. The magazine claimed he “didn’t inform the Queen about their new deal” with Netflix at all. The magazine suspected that Prince Harry might have wanted to use his streaming contract to expose secrets about royal family members as revenge.

What Happened To Meghan Markle’s Threat?

We still don’t find any part of this story accurate. Instead, it was just another opportunity for Woman’s Day to throw Meghan Markle’s name under the bus. When the story was published, Prince Harry and Prince William had just revealed information about their planned memorial for Princess Diana, so it hardly seems like they were in disagreement on how to honor their mother’s legacy. They were happy to present the memorial together earlier this year.

Meghan and Prince Harry indeed signed a Netflix deal, but there was no word on the subject matter. It seems unlikely that Prince Harry and his spouse would make a documentary about Princess Diana. Prince Harry and Prince William already worked on Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. Why would Harry make yet another one? Since then, there have been no Diana-related projects.

Scandal In The Royal Family

One part of this narrative is still relevant today, but it has nothing to do with Meghan Markle. There’s been quite a bit of talk lately about what exactly the royal family is doing with their funds. First, Prince Charles’ aid, Michael Fawcett, stands accused of abusing his position to help people obtain royal honors. Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew are in serious trouble. The former is accused of concealing her real wealth while the latter is embroiled in his pedophilia scandal. Instead of reporting on the real scandals in the royal family’s life, the tabloids are content to make up stories about Meghan Markle or Prince Harry.