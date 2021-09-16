Now Wait, Did Kylie Jenner Reveal Her Baby’s Gender?

Kylie Jenner recently announced that she is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Fans now believe that she has revealed her gender.

Kylie Jenner’s baby gender

Last week, Kylie finally shared that she was having another baby. After weeks of speculation by fans on social media, Kylie finally revealed that she was having another baby. She shared a sweet video in which she spoke to Travis about her pregnancy and the journey thus far. It looks like it’s been an amazing journey.

One thing is weighing on fan’s minds, though. What gender is her new baby? Kylie already has Stormi, a gorgeous little girl. It seems that the entire family is very girl-oriented. However, there’s no saying Kylie won’t have a boy. Many fans believe that Kylie told us that she is having a baby boy.

This all starts with a photo Kylie posted on Instagram on August 24. Stormi poses in a loose tee and baggy pants. Her small curls are up in ponytails.

She comments on the photo “favorite girl.” with a blue heart emoji.

That really got fans talking. Stormi also wears blue shoes in the photos. Could this be a hint of her newest baby’s gender?

Kylie is already showing pretty well, so she’s obviously been pregnant for a while. That means she probably found out her baby’s gender quite some time ago. It’s almost perfect timing.

“KYLIE, THAT’S A LOT OF BLUE.”

“So it’s a boy then.”

so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy.’

She’s having a boy. Period.

Apart from the comments left by followers, accounts such as Kardashian Kloset, Kendall, and Kylie also posted hearts. Kardashian Kloset shared several blue and black hearts. Kylie and Kendall also added a lot of black hearts. The two businesses could have known and responded with the appropriate color-coordinated hearts.

This is a post from before Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy. So, there’s a chance Kylie Jenner thought she was sneaky. However, her fans saw through her and called out her. However, everyone will have to wait until the official announcement!

Is Kylie Jenner having a boy? Comment below. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more news on all of your favorite Kardashian and Jenner family members.