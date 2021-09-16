Duchess Kate Middleton reveals that George, Charlotte and Louis’s shared interested with dad William

During a visit to RAF Brize Norton, Kate Middleton told an RAF crew member about a subject that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are “very interested” in

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed one of her children’s favorite interests – and it seems to stem from their dad Prince William.

Yesterday, Kate visited RAF Brize Norton (Oxfordshire), where she thanked aircrews that helped evacuate Brits and other Afghans after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Kate was also told about Operation Pitting, where over 15,000 people were evacuated from the war-torn country via the RAF.

While there, she shared her love for aviation with a member of the RAF.

Loadmaster Sergeant Mark Curtis told PEOPLE: “She did mention that her children are very interested in aircraft.”

Their interest comes as no surprise as their dad William was previously in the RAF, where he worked as a flight lieutenant with the Search and Rescue force and was later a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Yesterday’s engagement with Kate at RAF Brize Norton was her first since her summer break.

During her visit, she met RAF aircrews and medics who assisted evacuees at Kabul Airport and civilians and volunteers who established a repatriation facility at RAF Brize Norton.

The RAF base was home to more than 850 people who offered practical support such as food and clothing and medical assistance while their details were processed.

Wing Commander Kevin Latchman, who flew three planes out of Kabul, told PEOPLE it was “fantastic” to welcome Kate to the base and show her the C17 Globemaster plane.

He said: “The fact that’s been recognized on the royal level is brilliant, and it was lovely to meet the Duchess of Cambridge, very personable and clearly very interested in what we did.”

Her visit comes after it was reported her William “personally intervened” to get the family of an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst out of Kabul amid chaos at the airport.

William was reported to have heard the story of a former cadet trying to get his family out after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

The royal has requested Rob Dixon, his equerry, and Naval officer to make phone calls for him.

According to reports, the officer served in Afghanistan National Army. He was able to arrange for his family to board a return flight to the UK.