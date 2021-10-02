Meghan Markle latest news: Sussex’s slammed as ‘insufferable’Meg is to blame ‘using monarchy for personal gain’

MEGHAN Markle, Prince Harry were branded “insufferable” by Alan Jones, Sky News host who said the “whole world is fed up”Their “preaching”

The 80-year-old lashed out at Meghan and Harry’s three-day stay in the Big Apple, saying he wished they had the courtesy to offer “an eye mask and earplugs” to all those involved in public appearances.

Jones said that, as the pair had decided to leave their position as senior royals they shouldn’t be making arrangements to meet people in power.

“These two are truly insufferable,”He spit.

In the meantime, insiders say that the whole royal family is “rooting” for Kate Middleton who won’t “use the monarchy for her own personal gain like Meghan Markle”

They told MailOnlineThis is: “It’s fair to say the whole institution has been rooting for the Duchess of Cambridge.”

