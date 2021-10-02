After TikTok of a girlfriend who surprised her boyfriend sparks, couple defend their relationship ‘red flag’ debate’

A TikToker who surprised her boyfriend at college has been forced to defend their relationship after viewers claimed his reaction was a red flag – and now her boyfriend has also spoken out.

TikToker @laurenzarras A video was uploaded of her surprising appearance to her boyfriend at his apartment, where he was chatting with six other friends on a sofa. He smiles at her and then doubles up before giving her a hug.

It has received almost 32.8m views and 3,000,000 likes since its posting. Although some viewers thought it was cute, many left comments saying that the boyfriend seemed unhappy seeing his girlfriend.

The TikToker already addressed the negative comments with a series of follow-up videos, and encouraged viewers to continue to comment. “please think”Before “assuming anything about my relationship.”

Now, as a result of the viral storm surrounding the TikTok, Lauren’s boyfriend has shared his thoughts on the thousands of people accusing him of being a “red flag.”

Posting to an account @souljawatchambassadorThe boyfriend has taken to calling himself “Boyfriend” “couch guy”Pans the camera towards the now-famous sofa, which is where the viral video was captured.

“Couch guy here,”His message began with a joke: “Ur welcome for getting u off of berries & cream TikTok…”

He continues: “…but remember: Not everything is true crime. Don’t be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care.”

The boyfriend then flips the camera around so that he can show his face and give him a thumbs up. He also added the caption. “I love @laurenzarras , she’s the best.”

His reaction has been viewed almost 700,000 times so far. But, as predicted, people still aren’t convinced.

One person wrote: “Yes king, you can pull this off, gaslight her and us.”

“‘She’s the best’ bro that is the worst thing you could say,”Another person said.

Someone else replied: “The minimal effort put into defending her too.”

Many speculated that Lauren was not thrilled to have Lauren post the initial video.

One comment received 364,000 likes “Bro is on the couch with three other girls.”

Another user commented, and it was liked by over 8,000 people. “I’ve never seen someone so unhappy to see their girlfriend.”

Some others criticized him for not rising immediately. Others pointed out that the girl who was sitting next to him seemed scoot to the side once she entered.

Others commented on the fact that they thought they saw the girl alongside him. “sneakily”Giving him his phone back.

Some comments did not criticize the relationship, however. One user wrote: “All the girls in the comments talking about him sitting with other girls is giving me not secure in their own relationship vibes lol.”

Another user stated: “Y’all need to realise that loyal men exist and confidence woman exists aswell. Ya’ll jus’ showing your own insecurity in the comments.” [sic]

Before responding to several comments, the TikToker pinched a response that read: “Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you assume anything about my relationship.”

She made a second comment: “As for the phone comment, his phone was in his lap. Thanks for the concerns though! And no I’m not in denial.”

But it didn’t stop the discussion. Several TikTokers stitched the video, giving their thoughts on her boyfriend’s reaction:

Some people called for the “hate”To stop:

Lauren responded to a comment later, in a follow up video. “Am I tripping or did the girl hand him his phone under his arm as she walked in? His face says it all.”

She stated that people are apathetic. “driving her crazy”He made a comment over the phone and then showed a frame by frame view of him holding the phone. She said she also knew all of the girls in the room. “they are all so nice.”

She continued: “These comments are just getting ridiculous and I don’t know why you guys are assuming so much about our relationship. I’m so happy and we’ve been doing distance for over a year now. My boyfriend and I are literally obsessed with each other and are in contact with each other every minute of the day.”

She posted an audio clip where Kourtney Kardashian speaks to her sister Kim in an attempt to take on the snarky commenters. “mind her business.”

Regardless of how much she and her boyfriend try to defend their relationship, some commenters don’t seem to be letting it go. Although you can draw subjective conclusions based on someone’s perceived body language, it is a little harsh to criticise someone else’s love life based on an innocuous 19-second video.

But, if things turn sour and she decides to end the relationship, we can help.