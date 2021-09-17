Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brutally mocked by podcaster Matt Walsh sparking backlash

Conservative Commentator Matt Walsh seems to have rustled some feathers recently after he took a swipe at Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle for their recent Time Magazine feature.

Outspoken podcaster Matt Walsh, who is well-known for his controversial views and outspoken opinions, seemed to be against the cover that showed the duchess standing confidently behind her husband.

Taking to Twitter, Matt made his feelings known to his 661.8k followers while describing the prince as “beta” male for his slightly squatted position.

Posting a picture of the front cover, the podcaster penned: “Harry crouching behind his wife while grabbing onto her shoulder is the perfect representative of the modern beta male.







(Image: VIA REUTERS)



“The man has just been absolutely neutered. A sad display. The media loves it.”

He then went on to add: “Sorry I should be respecting their privacy. That’s all they want. They’re very private people.”

But although a few appeared to agree with Matt’s remarks, several others shared their disappointment regarding his outlandish views and his opinion on the terminology “beta male”.

A few social media users also highlighted the fact that Harry had once been a part of the Afghan war.







(Image: mattwalshblog/Instagram)



Taking to the comment section, Twitter users aired their thoughts.

Sharing a picture of the Prince wearing his military attire, one fan wrote: “You mean this guy, the Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan? Tell us more, Colonel Walsh, brave hero of the Bowling Green Massacre.

Another penned: “The guy is a combat helicopter warzone veteran sitting down behind his wife because he’s 7 inches taller than her and the photographer asked him to for a couples shot. You can’t possibly be serious.”

A third tweeted: “It is not necessary for powerful, confident men to be the centrepiece of attention at all. It’s absurd to me that anyone would be so attached to meaningless labels such as ‘alpha’ or ‘beta’, when words like respect and decency are more important.







(Image: Getty Images)



Meanwhile a fourth said: “It’s incredibly obvious how insecure you are about your own masculinity given how obsessed you are with talking about the masculinity of other men. Is this a ‘fake it til you make it’ type thing? Or perhaps the beard is not just a personal grooming choice but also symbolic?”

Earlier this week, Time Magazine unveiled the Prince and the Duchess as among the 100 most influential people.

One of the covers featured the married couple, one photo showing them walking outside surrounded by trees.

This iconic list, which is not ranked numerically, includes 56 women and 46 men representing all sections of society.

Editor-in-chief of Time Magazine Edward Felsenthal said they were all “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future”.