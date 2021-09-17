Kelly Clarkson Was Shocked By Ariana Grande

During a press conference on September 16, Kelly Clarkson discussed how she feels having Ariana Grande on the judges panel for “The Voice” after being the only female judge on 2020’s season. “I love having another female,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool … but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”

As it turns out, there’s a lot the “American Idol” alum doesn’t know about Grande, including the fact that she got her first big break in 2008 at 15 years old when she landed the role of Charlotte in the Broadway production of “13.” Clarkson said, according to People, “You started on Broadway? Wait, how did I just find this out?!” She then noted Grande’s experience in Broadway explains why she “does care about your technique and keeping your voice healthy.”

Clarkson was clearly impressed, and added, “I feel like I should go to Ariana Grande for vocal [tips].” Although Clarkson views Grande as her “biggest competition,” it seems that she’s willing to take a tip or two from her.