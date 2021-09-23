Meghan Markle and Prince Harry beam as they join NY mayor Bill De Blasio at observatory as they begin US ‘adventure’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry beamed as they joined New York Mayor Bill De Blasio at an observatory as they begin their US “adventure.”

The Duke and Duchess arrived at the One World Trade Center 14 minutes late to their meeting with the politician during their first public outing since baby Lilibet was born.

1 Meghan and Harry arrived in New York today for their meeting with the Mayor

Harry and Meghan arrived in a black SUV and travelled up to the skyscraper’s viewing deck to meet the NYC Mayor.

The Duchess of Cambridge, dressed in all-black and her hair up in a bun, waved at Harry as she entered the building.

It is not clear why Meghan and Harry met the Democrat or what they discussed during their strange early-morning meeting.

They arrived in the city, before heading to Central Park to broadcast from Global Citizen Live to promote the Covid vaccination on Saturday.

They will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the Covid-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere”, Global Citizen’s website states.

The New York event will be the first time Meghan will appear at a public event since giving birth to Lilibet in June as they embark on their “adventure,” Omid Scobie said.

He wrote this morning: “Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will begin their New York adventure tomorrow morning, September 23, when they join NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Kathy Hochul for an 8am visit to the One World NYC Observatory.”

One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, opened in 2014 after the original World Trade Center Twin Towers were destroyed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The mother-of-2 had previously released a prerecorded video in celebration of her 40th birthday.

Both she and Prince Harry had previously been on parental leave after the birth of their daughter Lilibet – named in honour of the Queen – with tomorrow’s trip suggesting they are now ready to begin their era of “visibility”.

Pal of the couple Scobie revealing the “thriving” couple are “really excited” about the busy schedule ahead following the end of their parental leave.

Scobie, the preferred reporter of the Sussexes – who co-authored their biography Finding Freedom – confirmed the pair will return to public life after “keeping toxicity away”.

“They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground,” Scobie told PEOPLE.

“They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding.”

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, were campaign chairs of Vax Live, whose aims were to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone”.

At the event’s pre-recorded show in May, the Duke of Sussex was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked on stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

His five-minute speech encouraged people to “look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know”.

He added: “We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.”

TAKING NEW YORK

The couple – who have been avid campaigners for providing Covid vaccines worldwide – released a statement earlier this year.

They said: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together.

“Now we need to recover and heal – together. We cannot leave anyone behind.

Everyone will benefit from the vaccine, and everyone will be safer when they are available to all.

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”