Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino calls cops on brother Maximo after he ‘showed up unannounced to his home’

MIKE ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino CALLED THE POLICE on his brother Maximo after he showed up unannounced to drop off GIFTS for the family.

The Jersey Shore star has previously filed harassment charges against his brother due to “erratic” behavior.

5 Mike called the cops on his brother Credit: YouTube

5 Maximo stopped by his house to drop off ‘gifts’ unannounced Credit: Getty

Mike, 39, called the police on his brother Maximo after he showed up at his New Jersey home, TMZ has revealed.

He brought along a few gift bags to share with his brother Maximo and his newborn nephew Romeo.

According to the outlet, “Maximo excessively rang multiple doorbells, peered inside through the glass, lingered a bit, and then turned to leave, but not before leaving all the presents hanging on the doorknob.”

Mike, who was watching from inside the house, immediately called the police who showed up in “less than a minute.”

The officers encountered the reality star on his way out and told him he wasn’t allowed there unless specifically invited by his estranged brother.

Maximo was then allowed to leave the scene without any further problems.

According to an insider source, Mike had been having problems with his brother for some time now. This led to legal action.

BROTHER BRAWL

The TV personality previously “filed harassment claims against Maximo”, TMZ explained, most recently in July.

Mike felt that his brother has been “behaving erratically,” and he “wants a heads up” before Maximo arrives at his home.

The MTV star, Lauren Pesce, has made his safety and that of their four-month old son Romeo his priority due to their turbulent past.

Although he believed that Maximo “crossed a line” by showing up unannounced, he didn’t want him to be arrested.

However, the real estate agent clapped back that he was just trying to “drop off Puma BMW tracksuits for Mike and Romeo” and felt disheartened that his brother called the cops on him.

Despite claiming that there are in fact “no issues” between him and his brother, he admitted that he will not be arriving unannounced again.

BABY ‘SITCH’

Mike and Lauren welcomed their firstborn son in May and have been sharing photo updates ever since.

Last week the New York native shocked fans with an adorable picture of the tiny tot as many claimed he looked like his dad’s “twin.”

Alongside a couple of photos of Romeo gazing up at the camera with big eyes, Mike wrote in the caption: “No DNA test needed.”

Followers couldn’t help but agree, as they raced to the comments section to share their surprise.

“OMG he is a spitting image of you!” One was the first to announce.

“I have never seen a child look so much like a parent as he does you 😍” A second one gushed.

A third commented: “Baby Stich is an exact carbon copy of Mike !!

“Every time I see a new post of baby Sitch it blows my mind !! ❤️👏” A final agreement was reached.

Mike and Lauren announced that they were expecting during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike sobbed as he shared the exciting news of the upcoming birth with the Jersey Shore cast during the most recent season.

5 Mike and Lauren tied the knot in 2018 Credit: Getty

5 They welcomed their son in May Credit: Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

5 Fans believe Romeo to be Mike’s ‘twin’ Credit: Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore fans think Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s newborn son Romeo already looks like his twin in adorable new photo