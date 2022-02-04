Meghan King Reveals Painful Truth About Relationship With Ex Jim Edmonds

Meghan King is getting candid about motherhood and sharing her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. Though she has daughter Aspen and twins Hart and Hayes “all the time” while Edmonds gets “visitation,” the former “Real Housewives” star revealed her co-parenting struggles to Us Weekly. “I don’t know what coparenting is,” she jokingly told the outlet, noting that communication hasn’t been easy.

“In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start … Jim hates me. It’s horrible,” she further claimed. King also revealed that she and Edmonds have not communicated much “since before” his engagement to Kortnie O’Connor. “That’s saying a lot because I don’t communicate with her either,” she said, adding that she doesn’t think their kids are a fan of the situation, but they can’t talk about it with them at this time.

As previously noted, King moved on and married Cuffe Biden Owens, though they separated soon after. On the split, she took to Instagram (via Us Weekly) to reveal, “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.” But despite the split, King still believes in love. Appearing on “Two Ts In A Pod” (via Page Six), King revealed she’s “going on dates and stuff.” She also admitted that it was “just stupid of me to marry [Owens], but I did.”