15 Famous Fans Rooting for the LA Rams at Super Bowl LVI
By Tom O'Brien
The home of Hollywood has a team back in the Super Bowl, and this time it’s on home ground. On Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for the Big Game: Super Bowl LVI. Stars from film, TV and music will be cheering on the Rams as an LA team returns to the Super Bowl for the first time  since they lost to the New England Patriots in 2019. Some of them have long cheered for the Rams before the team left for St. Louis in 1994, while there are also some that have become passionate fans since the team’s return in 2016.

 

If you’re backing the Rams, or cheering against the Bengals, here is a look at some of the Hollywood stars who will be cheering right along with you. No VIP pass required.

LeBron James

LeBron James

 

The NBA superstar showed some love for his fellow L.A. sports team with a celebratory tweet reading “Congrats home team @RamsNFL !!!!! #SBLVI YESSIR!!!!”

Niall Horan

Niall Horan

 

The former One Direction and “Slow Hands” singer was thrilled to see his city nab the win: Congrats @RamsNFL!! A home super bowl in LA. Beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter.

Alyssa Milano

 

The actress-activist commemorted the Rams’ defeat with a photo of herself wearing a Rams tee, paired with the hashtags “#RAMS #SuperBowl #NFL”.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Ty Burrell looks on ahead of the Los Angeles Rams NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Ty Burrell

 

Despite being born and raised in Oregon, the “Modern Family” star has long cheered for the Rams franchise. Burrell famously attended the Rams first game once the team returned to L.A. in 2016, just to leave at half time to rush to the Emmys.

The 73rd Emmy Awards

Cedric The Entertainer

 

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer showed up for the Rams in a major way, posting a video of himself high-fiving Rams fans while driving a golf cart through a tunnel in SoFi Stadium. “#Superbowl bound !! Lets Go!! @obj lets Go!!!” he captioned a series of photos he snapped after the game.

Larry Wilmore

Larry Wilmore

 

The comedian-writer-producer showed off his Rams allegiance – and his box seats – with videos capturing the aftermath of his team’s victory. He also shared a photo of him and his sister in front of SoFi Stadium, getting ready to represent “#RamsHouse”.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson

 

The Lakers legend is a fan of all things Los Angeles, and that includes the Rams. When the Rams came over from St. Louis in 2016, Johnson became the first person to put his deposit down for season tickets, a fact the Rams confirmed on Twitter. Six years later, his love for the Rams hasn’t waned: “The @RamsNFL are going to the Super Bowl!!! I already got the suite and can’t wait to cheer the Rams on to victory! Congratulations to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the incredible coaches and players, and the entire Rams organization!” he tweeted.

Terry Crews attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Terry Crews

 

Before making his way to Hollywood, the “Brooklyn 9-9” star began his career as a pro football player with the Rams back in 1991. Since he moved to acting, Crews has been seen cheering for the Rams from the stands.

Bryan Cranston power rangers

Bryan Cranston

 

The “Breaking Bad” actor once loved watching the Rams growing up, but as he told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show in January 2018, he lost hope when the team moved to St. Louis. “It’s like being dumped for another city!” Cranston said.

But Cranston is back on the bandwagon. “I was a little stand off-ish at first, but they won me back,” he added.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album for 'DAMN.' onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Kendrick Lamar

 

The Pulitzer-winning rapper not only performed at the Rams’ home opener in 2018, but he was also seen running routes on the Rams practice field in 2016.

Danny Trejo at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Danny Trejo

 

The “Machete” and “Spy Kids” star is such a big Rams fan, his Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood has started to sell L.A.-Rams themed donuts. But the fandom doesn’t stop there. He recently posted a video rallying Los Angeles to “get behind our team, the Rams. We will sock everybody!” – while donning Rams merch (including a pair of Rams socks, of course.) Trejo also went on the Rich Eisen Show in late 2018, recounting his childhood sneaking into the Coliseum to watch the Rams in the ’50s.

Holly Robinson Peete attends Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Los Angeles' 2018 Los Angeles Builders Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 27, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Holly Robinson Peete

 

Hallmark’s “Meet the Peetes” actress showed her Rams fandom when she tweeted along with the game and tweeted her congratulations to Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Oh, did we mention her brother-in-law is Rams running back coach Skip Peete?

Rapper YG performs at the Los Angeles Rams game against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

YG

 

Rapper YG was seen watching the Rams game against the Cowboys Jan. 12 alongside Cowboys fan Post Malone. “WHO’S HOUSE? RAMS HOUSE!!!!” the Compton native tweeted January 2019.

Adam Carolla looks on during the 48th Annual Hollywood Stars Game before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 24, 2006 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Adam Carolla

 

The comedian and early podcast adopter is a Los Angeles native and an outspoken supporter of the team.”THE RAMS ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!” Carolla wrote in an Instagram caption January 2019.

taran killam

Taran Killam

 

The Former “SNL” cast member has been following the Rams’ path to the Super Bowl closely on social media. He posted a flurry of tweets on the day of the playoffs, including a photo with the team’s official mascot, Rampage. At the game, he also made an appearance on the jumbotron at SoFi Stadium. He’s no Johnny-come lately either: In December 2016, Killam even appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” wearing a light-up Rams sweater.

Nikki Sixx performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on April 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nikki Sixx

 

The Motley Crue bassist can often be found wearing a Rams hat on his social media channels, but he’s also an avid watcher of the team as well. “Go @RamsNFL,” he tweeted next to a football emoji during last Sunday’s playoff game. When the Rams faced off against the Patriots in 2019, he showed his team spirit with an Instagram caption reading, “I got my practice amp fired up, a metronome and the TV on. #losangeles @rams #GoRams. #BassPlayer”

Flea before the start of the Los Angeles Rams home opening NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Flea

 

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at the Rams halftime show during the first game of the Rams’ 2016 season. If you have any doubts Flea just played for the money, he tweeted in September 2018, “I am a los Angeles rams man through and through…” Heading into this year’s playoff game against the 49ers, he posted a snap of himself in a Rams jersey, grinning ear to ear after this year’s playoffs. Case closed.

Rapper Vince Staples performs at 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

Vince Staples

 

The Compton native worked with Nike in 2017 on the #WhoYouWith campaign. “I’m with the Los Angeles Rams. #WhoYouwith Nike Football #teamnike” the rapper’s official Facebook page posted in September 2017.

Robert Patrick attends Michael Muller's "Heaven," presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Robert Patrick

 

You may have seen him try and defeat the Terminator as the shape-shifting T-1000, but the long-time actor has left that life behind to focus on bigger things: the Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. “Super Bowl Baby @Bengals welcome to our house! @RamsNFL !!!” tweeted the “Peacemaker” actor.

Tom Morello

Tom Morello

 

The former Rage Against the Machine guitarist is now performing for the Atlas Underground, but one thing hasn’t changed: He’s a die-hard Rams fan. In January 2016, Morello posted a picture of himself on Instagram when he was only kid holding a Rams helmet. “Been a Rams fan my whole life,” he wrote in the caption. Morello reaffirmed his status as a lifelong fan in a tweet celebrating the Rams’ victory in this year’s playoffs.

