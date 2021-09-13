Megan Fox has Been The Head Turner In See-Through Look With Machine Gun Kelly At 2021 MTV VMAs

On Sept. 12, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress and the “Bloody Valentine” singer walked the red carpet together in New York City, just days after putting an end to engagement rumors. Fox sported a see-through gown to the award presentation, while MGK chose a brilliant red suit.

MGK revealed on MTV’s pre-show that when it comes to their style, it’s 50-50, like this one, she took the lead, and he got the pleasure of having her on his arm all night, and she’s lovely.

Kelly, the actual name Colson Baker, is expected to hit the stage during the event to perform his song “Papercuts” with Travis Barker of Blink-182. Coincidentally, the pals are competing in the same category at the award event, Best Alternative. That’s true. Kelly was nominated for his “my ex’s best friend” song with black bear, while Barker happened to be nominated together with WILLOW for their single “transparent soul.”

While they’re technically competing for an award today, it’s safe to say Kelly, 31, and Barker, 45, have no grudges. Indeed, the VMAs appear to be another double date night for the trio and their respective significant others, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.

The couples previously spent two nights out at UFC fights together. In addition, the foursome spent time together in April during MGK’s 31st birthday party. Megan paid homage to her partner at the time on social media, writing, and “Happy Birthday, blonde angel baby.”

As fans may recall, the couple met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass and fell in love. The trailers were next to each other, so he literally waited outside on his trailer steps every day he worked, hoping to capture one glimpse of eye contact, Kelly explained on a 2020 episode of Give Them Lala. With Randall. She had the most stunning blue eyes he had ever seen.