Husband Test His Wife and Girlfriend Goes to Extreme Lengths Then He Faces the Harsh Truth!

One man went against the grain to test his girlfriend and wife. But things didn’t go as he’d expected, and he faced harsh truth.

“Don’t you think it’s getting too much, Courtney?” Courtney’s husband, Dilan, nearly yelled at her. “I mean, this is the third time this week that you’ve arrived home so late.”

“We can discuss that later, Dilan,” Courtney said quietly. “I’m tired as hell.”

Dilan gave her a serious stare. “But what about dinner? I’m not going to order food again!”

Courtney lost control at this point. “Are you serious, Dilan?! Can’t you just manage something by yourself?”

Dilan created an accident to test his girlfriend and wife

“Of course not!” Dilan replied. “You know I can’t cook! By the way, what’s so important at work these days that you’re always so late?”

“I don’t want to argue with you, Dilan. I’m going to sleep,” Courtney said as she moved towards the bedroom.

Courtney was used to having conversations like these every day. If she were her former self, she would have explained to Dilan why she sometimes came home late.

But ever since she’d discovered Dilan was having an affair with his colleague, she hardly cared. She knew one day she’d be sitting in the lawyer’s office signing their divorce papers and ending her relationship with the only man she’d ever loved.

Dilan, however, was more concerned about his own well-being. Dilan, on the other hand, didn’t care about Courtney’s household chores. He cared only about his comfort and himself.

Courtney and Dilan had grown distant.

They were too much for Dilan when it came to their daily quarrels. He was eager to show Courtney that there was someone in his life better than her. He was able to do it earlier.

Dilan was on his route to Carrie when he noticed a terrible accident. He saw a man in an emergency vehicle, and he was missing a leg.

Suddenly, Dilan had an idea. He decided to visit his friend, who was a traumatologist. Robert was his name. He told Robert to call both Carrie and Courtney and tell them he’d been in a terrible car accident and that they needed to come to the hospital as soon as possible.

Robert was confused. “Are you alright, Dilan?”He inquired, confused. “Why would you even think about doing something like that?”

“Well, I want to test my wife and girlfriend. I want to prove to my wife that there’s a woman in my life who’s better than her and cares about me! I’m certain Carrie will pass the test. She loves me, after all,” Dilan replied.

“You’re insane, man! How can you even think like that?”Robert was stunned.

“Just do as I say, Rob. Come on!” Dilan responded cheerfully.

Robert didn’t want to listen to Dilan, but he kept insisting, so finally, Robert placed the call. Carrie was the first to be called.

“Hello, is this Carrie Smith?”Robert asked Robert questions on the call.

“Yes, who’s this? And where did you get my number?” Carrie inquired.

“I’m sorry to be telling you this, ma’am, but Mr. Dilan James has met a terrible accident. We called you since your number was there on his emergency contact list,” Robert explained.

Robert called Carrie informing her about Dilan’s accident.

“Oh, God!”Carrie answered after a pause. “I wish I could assist, but I’m only his colleague and currently out of town. I think you should contact someone at the main office and get his wife’s number,” She added and disconnected the call.

Dilan was stunned. He couldn’t believe Carrie had lied on the call. “I can’t believe this, Rob! I never knew Carrie was like this! She didn’t even sound worried,” a dejected Dilan spoke.

“Well then, it’s high time you stop taking your wife for granted, Dilan,” Robert suggested.

“I am so shocked, Rob. I was on my way to Carrie’s house today. I even bought her her favorite flowers, and I was planning on proposing to her soon!” Dilan remarked.

“Well, it’s good that you realized you were trusting the wrong woman,” Robert explained.

“But…”Robert cut Dilan off before he could finish.

Dilan was stunned when Carrie lied about the call.

“Now, let’s call your wife. I know she’ll be concerned about you. She loves you, Dilan, and this call will prove it,” Robert said confidently and dialed Courtney’s number.

It was exactly as Robert predicted. Courtney was stunned to learn the shocking news. She started to cry on the call and said she would be at the hospital in 20 minutes.

But Dilan wanted to test his wife further, so he asked Robert to take him to a ward and inform Courtney that he was in a coma. Robert followed Dilan’s suggestion. When Courtney came into the ward, she started to cry and talk to Dilan, who was lying with his eyes closed.

“I’m sorry, honey. I shouldn’t have fought with you, but I didn’t have a choice. I wanted to avoid you as much as possible because I thought it would make things easier for me if you left me. I know you don’t love me any longer, and you’re seeing someone else.”

Dilan opened his eyes to hug Courtney. His eyes welled with tears. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I didn’t realize how wrong I was. Trust me. I’ll never cheat on you again.”

Courtney and Dilan were again close

“Wait a minute, Dilan. You’re okay?”Courtney was shocked. “So, this whole thing was a prank?”

“I don’t want to talk about it first, Courtney. Can we just stay like this for a while? Please?” Dilan said.

Courtney hugged him tight and they remained there for ten more minutes. Courtney hugged Dilan tightly and he confessed to Courtney everything on their way home. Courtney promised that he would never see other women again.

Dilan did as he had promised. They never argued again and one year later they welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world.

What can we take away from this story?

Never cheat on your partner. The way Dilan was cheating on Courtney with Carrie wasn’t right at all.

Sometimes bad things can lead you to the right thing. Although Dilan testing his wife and girlfriend like that wasn't right, it made him realize that his wife was the one who truly cared about him.

