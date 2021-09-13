Kylie Jenner Is Showering Her Support On Travis Scott After His Sweet Shoutout To Daughter Stormi At VMAs!!

In 2021 MTV VMAs, we have seen Travis Scott spreading love and now Kylie Jenner is on the same page.

Travis Scott shared a heartwarming message for daughter Stormi Webster after he grabbed the Moon Person at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and now Kylie Jenner congratulated him in a special way.

Back on September 12, the 30-year-old rapper won the Best Hip-Hop prize at the 2021 VMA event. He got huge recognition for his song, “FRANCHISE” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. It was an emotional moment for the superstar. While he delivered an emotional speech for his loved ones and fans, the audience was pleased when he delivered a sweet shout-out to Stormi Webster.

Travis exclaimed in joy, quoting, “I first want to thank God, my mom, and Stormi.” He further thanked his fans for their massive support. He showcased his lovely objective, saying, “Before I leave, I just want to say, love is the biggest thing we could hold. So, spread love, and everything will be OK.” He went on to say, “Everybody to your left and to your right is your friend. I love you all so much!”

The moment when he received the Moon Person Awards was really special for his close ones. So, Kylie took to her Instagram account, sharing a special photo of Travis at the event’s podium.

Both the superstars are going through a busy schedule as Kylie has been collaborating in the New York Fashion Week, while she is flaunting her beauty, showing off her growing belly bump in tons of extraordinary outfits.