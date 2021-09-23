Emmerdale spoilers: Liam’s tragic secret, Rhona prison fears and Woolpack owner twist

The pressure is definitely starting to mount for some of the residents in Emmerdale, as Emmerdale spoilers reveal it’s going to be a bumpy ride next week.

Although Leyla and Liam Cavanagh are still in a very difficult relationship, Leyla starts to suspect that Liam might be having an affair.

Will she discover the truth when she follows her husband?

Rhona Goskirk, who is facing an assault charge, is shocked to learn that her court date is approaching.

Paddy Kirk continues to have Woolpack troubles. Will he find a way out of this hole he’s digging for himself?

Liam’s tragic secret









Since they walked down the aisle and said “I do” in June, Leyla and Liam’s relationship hasn’t been going well at all.

Liam’s behavior has clearly changed since the untimely death of Leanna, Liam’s little girl. The couple’s miscarriage has left an impression on Leyla.

Despite the chaos that has occurred between them, Leyla begins to suspect her husband of having strange behavior since he began working at Hotten General.

In hopes of getting to the bottom of what’s going on, Leyla makes her way to the hospital, but is left confused and troubled when she discover he doesn’t actually work there.









Later on, Leyla confronts an evasive Liam, as she fears he’s hiding something from her.

Even worse, Mandy Dingle made a flippant comment about Leyla’s fears that Liam was having an affair with Bernice Schwarzstock while they were in the village.

Leyla then witnesses Liam putting flowers in the back seat of his car.

Leyla is convinced that something is not right and she tells her friend Priya Sharma to follow Liam. As the pair follow Liam outside a house that has a “For Sale” sign, the mystery becomes more complex.

Later, Liam returns home to Tenants and seems to be in an easier mood. Leyla is thrown off. Liam also lies about whereabouts, claiming he was at work all day.

Liam’s inability to tell the truth is even more painful to Leyla now.

Not satisfied with what she has discovered, Leyla continues her investigation into how Liam’s been spending his days by looking into his satnav history and soon Leyla comes to a decision.

Priya, a doubtful Priya, begins to question Leyla’s overall approach to the situation.

Rhona prison fears









A few weeks ago, Rhona got herself into a bit of bother when she had a fight with her neighbour Brenda Walker over April Windsor’s online bullying.

Rhona became furious when she found out that Brenda’s stepdaughter Cathy Hope had been terrorizing April over a period of several weeks.

Things took a surprising turn when Rhona and Brenda got into a fight on Main Street. Brenda was left fighting for her rights.







(Image: ITV)



Next week, April’s struggles continue to weigh heavy on her father Marlon Dingle and Marlon is unforgiving when April’s grandfather Bob Hope later confronts him and begs for some news on his grandchild.

Marlon’s mind is on other things and he becomes worried when he hears that Rhona’s assault charge is progressing to a court date.

Will Rhona’s situation improve?

Woolpack owner twist









Paddy has been desperate to find someone to help with The Woolpack’s struggling finances and thought it would be best to ask Kim Tate for assistance.

Al Chapman had already said that he would be open to an investment. But Paddy wasn’t having it and struck a deal with Kim Tate.

Kim, being the kind of person she is, informed Paddy that he would need to help her doping horses in order for her to get any financial gains.

Paddy agrees to the doping and they embark on an illegal affair.

Emmerdale spoilers show that Paddy will be feeling anxious next week because Kim may reveal the truth about horse-doping.









Wicked Kim begins to toy with Paddy and tells him that she hasn’t yet decided whether she will continue to keep quiet about the horse-doping – it depends what the police find.

As the Woolie’s financial struggles continue, an expectant Chasity Dingle asks Paddy when he has more work lined up at the race course but feeling guilty, Paddy quickly dashes off.

Paddy is in a precarious situation and feels trapped when, after they’re left alone, Kim asks him to dope her race horse again.

But seeing the closeness of Paddy and Kim in the last few weeks, Al’s wants to catch the two of them in the midst of one of their hushed conversation.

Al starts to blackmail Paddy after hearing the story. But, will Chas learn from the vet?