Megan clashes Alexis Due To Control Issues as fan’s brand Franky controlling!

MEGAN has clashed with Alexis after revealing the nature of her affair with Jordon- and fans aren’t happy with Franky’s attitude on the show.
Megan was not too happy when Ant and Alexis returned to the show. She also opened up about Jordon’s lengthy conversation with her before their intimate kiss. Alexis wasn’t impressed.
She was shocked and disgusted to hear the nature of their affair, admitting that Megan had “destroyed the friendship”.
Franky kept his cards close to his heart as he continued to ignore Marilyse’s argument, interrupting her every word.
One fan wrote “Oh fgs has Franky never seen #MAFSUK before? The whole point is for them to open up at the commitment ceremony.”
“It’s like, yet again, he’s controlling the situation and making sure no one gets the better of him. Including Marilyse.”
Another wrote “I can’t even listen to Franky anymore. She looks absolutely petrified. Not a fan #MAFSUK”
“Franky seems to be talking for the both of them, Marylise looks too scared to talk!! Let her speak!! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk” a third wrote.
-
IS THERE A PRIZE FOR STAYING MARRIED?
MAFS has no prizes and no winners.
However, if you stay married you have “won” the chance to be in love.
You could say that’s better than any cash prize.
-
LUKE AND TAYAH OPEN ABOUT HER MISCARRIAGE DURING THE COMMITMENT CEREMONY
Tayah has told experts that she suffered from a miscarriage in the past, which is why she is so open and ready to have kids.
She was reduced to tears while she cuddled with Luke, her new husband. Luke has his own reservations about having children.
Luke laughed sweetly as he told experts “She wanted 4 kids, I wanted two, so we met in the middle and will have 3”. AW!
-
MORAG REVEALS SHOCK SECRET TO AMY IN SNEAK PEEK
In a sneak peek of tomorrow night’s episode, Morag gives Amy a massive revelation.
Amy, who has been struggling with intimate issues with Josh, appears to be having a new set of problems with Josh.
Morag can be seen telling Amy “I didn’t want to tell you this as I didn’t want you to be paranoid….” as the latter looks on in shock.
But what was Morag’s reply?
Find out in tomorrow’s episode of the show!
-
FRANKY INSISTS HE IS STAYING- BUT FAN’S AREN’T HAPPY
Franky has unsurprisingly announced he will be staying with Marilyse- but fans aren’t thrilled to see him staying with the reserved brunette.
Franky, who appears quite combative with experts every week, has not won over his fans, who seem to be worried by his behavior.
“Bit controversial, I HATE the way Marilyse looks down and holds back when Franky talks.” one fan wrote, “He should be removed from the show – can’t continue #MAFSUK“.
Another wrote “I can’t even listen to Franky anymore. She looks absolutely petrified. Not a fan #MAFSUK“
“Franky seems to be talking for the both of them, Marylise looks too scared to talk!! Let her speak!! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk” a third wrote.
-
NO INTIMACY FOR ALEXIS AND NIKITA’S EX, ANT- BUT THEY STILL STAY TOGETHER
Alexis tells experts she thinks there’s “never an awkward moment” with her new man, Ant.
However, her biggest problem seems to be the lack of intimacy.
She told the producers “I would have expected at least a kiss”.
Hopefully, things pick up for them, but at least they gel well together a lot more than Alexis and Jordon and Nikita and Ant.
-
ALEXIS IS ON THE WARPATH- AND MEGAN IS IN HER SIGHTS
Alexis doesn’t look too happy after Bob and Megan’s commitment ceremony.
Megan admitted that Alexis’ ex Jordon had a lengthy conversation with the blonde before they shared their steamy kiss.
Poor Alexis was understandably upset by the revelation after she has previously confided in Megan that her ex-husband preferred blondes.
Alexis told her new partner, Ant, “she’s destroyed our friendship”, while Megan thinks the stunning brunette needs to get over it…err, ever heard of girl code Megan?
-
LUKE AND MORAG ADMIT THEY’RE NOT IN LOVE
The pair certainly seems a lot happier since Luke dressed as a fireman for “yes week”.
She also admitted that she’s made a compliment jar for her husband which is rather sweet.
But neither of them is in love- with Morag admitting she doesn’t love Josh.
It is a very big question for a couple that’s only known each other for 3 weeks.
-
MARILYSE STAYS IN A SEPARATE ROOM FROM FRANKY
After a heated argument with the stone-cold Frank, Marilyse admitted she slept in a different room last night.
“I Don’t think Franky is good with his emotions,” she said, admitting he can take things personally.
She also believes he may not be able to change, which worries her because of her two kids.
-
FANS PICK UP ON FRANKY’S “RED FLAGS”
Viewers have had their reservations about silent military man Franky- and it seems the last few episodes have not helped matters.
The newlywed branded himself an alpha male on last night’s episode and fans weren’t happy.
One fan exclaimed “Has anyone who describes themselves as “an alpha male”, ever not been a total tw*t? Looking at you, Franky… #MAFSUK“
Another added: “Franky might as well have worn a suit made of red flags. Creep. #mafsuk“.
A third chimed in “Did Franky just say he’s an alpha? Marilyse, run girl run! #MAFSUK“
-
ALEXIS REOPENS OLD WOUNDS AND FIGHTS WITH MEGAN IN UPCOMING MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT SCENES
Alexis will clash with Megan in a massive argument teased by the show’s producers.
She will finally bring up her troubles with cheating Megan, telling her: “I didn’t give you the go-ahead to kiss my husband”.
Megan fires back “It was your idea!”.
She seems to be referring to Alexis telling Megan that the blonde was “More Jordon’s type”- didn’t particularly strike me as an invitation to start snogging someone else’s man…
“You are p*ssing me off!” Alexis shouts back.
Megan has become public enemy number one since her kiss with Jordon- but how will things come to a head with her and Alexis?
Find out tomorrow night!
-
AMY’S HEARTACHE
Married At First Sight viewers were in tears when Amy opened up about losing twins – a year after her fiance suddenly walked out on her.
Now the sports presenter is devastated after her friend was found dead in Mexico.
A source told The Sun: “Amy has been absolutely devastated by her friend’s death, who she’s known since school.
“It was so sad that she never got to see her on Married At First Sight, because she was so excited about it.
“Amy hasn’t processed what’s happened yet, but she’s being supported by friends and family.”
-
-
FRANKY SPEAKS FOR MARILYSE- AS MORAG PIPES UP!
Marilyse doesn’t seem to be able to get a word in edgeways with Franky.
She speaks in a reserved manner as she admits “I don’t think Franky is controlling, he does have that side of dominance” after Morag told her she believes she’s not saying what’s on her mind.
She also admitted she didn’t see that side of him before…
uh oh
The couple’s faces say it all
-
FANS POUR IN WITH SYMPATHY FOR MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT’S BOB
Viewers of the show have been feeling Bob’s heartache on the show.
Since sticking it out with Megan following her infidelity with Jordon, Bob has been struggling in his new marriage.
One fan wrote: “WHAT THE F*CK MY MAN BOB IS HEARTBROKEN OUT HERE”
Another wrote: “that guy Bob man I just wanna cuddle him up he deserves the best #mafsuk“
A third added: “Feel sorry for Bob #mafsuk“.
Bob truly seems like a genuine guy, hopefully, he finds love elsewhere…
-
ALEXIS JABS AT MEGAN ON MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT
Alexis and Ant have opened up about their new relationship forming.
She told experts she was flirting with Ant during the first dinner, complimenting his eyes, but admitting she didn’t want to act on anything while they were still in their situations.
Bob then shoots a look at his cheating partner, Megan. YIKES
-
FREAK ME FANTASY
She had been begging him to change his image – but even fans were stunned at what Morag had in store for Luke.
She went wild as she had him dress up as a fireman, only to have him whip if all off after wriggle his bum to Another Level’s Freak Me.
-
MAKING AMENDS
Adam made up for his shocking response to Tayah announcing that they would try for a baby, during the truth game at the table.
Fans rejoiced as he confessed the couple had been talking about children.
Altogether now… Awwww!
-
FANS UNHAPPY WITH AGE GAP RELATIONSHIPS IN MAPS
Viewers of Married at First Sight have been expressing their distaste for the age gaps in some of the couple’s relationships.
One fan wrote about Amy and Josh’s age difference “These married at first sight people set them up sometimes. How are you matching a 26-year-old man with a 34-year-old woman??”
Viewers were also commenting on Dan and Matts’s 13-year age gap with one tweeting, “Matt is 13 years older than Dan…isn’t there a massive maturity difference? dunno what experts were thinking.”.
What do you think?
-
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT’S NIKITA BLAMES HUSBAND ANT FOR HER WILD RAGES AND SAYS HE GOADED HER SO SHE WOULD LOOK BAD
MARRIED At First Sight’s Nikita Jasmine has blamed husband Ant Poole for her wild rages and said he goaded her so she would look bad.
The Geordie lass claimed her co-star provoked her into rows knowing it would make him look good and get sympathy.
The 26-year-old became “public enemy No1” when she was seen screaming at her co-star before hurling a plastic cup in his face within days of their wedding.
She told The Sun: “On my honeymoon and throwing the paper cup. It was empty. I looked into the cup to make sure it was empty, I would never have thrown a drink at him.
“I apologized to Ant 20 minutes later and he was fine. We carried on from there as nothing had really happened.
“The next day we were both howling about it. Ant said it was funny. It wasn’t serious at all but people online are saying it is like domestic abuse and that I need help.”
-
AMY BRANDED A “CHEAT” AFTER WRITING DOWN TWO ANSWERS
Amy was criticized for “cheating” on today’s show when she wrote down both “stay” and “leave” during the commitment ceremony.
She kept both answers on her sheet after constantly bickering with her husband Joshua Christie.
She admitted that she was going to chose which option to choose based on Josh’s responses on the couch.
-
LOVE AT FIRST FRIGHT
Married At First Sight UK’s Charlene Douglas has spoken out about one particular couple who ‘fell for each other straight away.
She told The Mirror about Tayah and Adam, who shocked viewers when they dropped the ‘L bomb’ on honeymoon: “You could clearly see the chemistry, the sparkle in their eyes, they fell for each other straight away.”
-
FANS SLAM MEGAN FOR HER ATTITUDE TOWARDS ALEXIS
Viewers of Married, At First Sight, have shared their disgust with Megan after she displayed her anger with Alexis.
She told the cameras that she had apologized repeatedly and didn’t know how much more she could take.
One incensed fan wrote “Megan: never had a proper boyfriend. Also Megan: I can’t understand why Alexis is so pissed off that I copped off with a man she was in a relationship with.”
“Now, I’m not saying she’s a happy homewrecker… but the potential is there. #MAFSUK”
Another wrote: “the way Megan is acting like she’s being forced to be here. free yourself from these imaginary shackles #MAFSUK”.
-
-
-
