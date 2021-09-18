Megan clashes Alexis Due To Control Issues as fan’s brand Franky controlling!

MEGAN has clashed with Alexis after revealing the nature of her affair with Jordon- and fans aren’t happy with Franky’s attitude on the show.

Megan was not too happy when Ant and Alexis returned to the show. She also opened up about Jordon’s lengthy conversation with her before their intimate kiss. Alexis wasn’t impressed.

She was shocked and disgusted to hear the nature of their affair, admitting that Megan had “destroyed the friendship”.

Franky kept his cards close to his heart as he continued to ignore Marilyse’s argument, interrupting her every word.

One fan wrote “Oh fgs has Franky never seen #MAFSUK before? The whole point is for them to open up at the commitment ceremony.”

“It’s like, yet again, he’s controlling the situation and making sure no one gets the better of him. Including Marilyse.”

Another wrote “I can’t even listen to Franky anymore. She looks absolutely petrified. Not a fan #MAFSUK”

“Franky seems to be talking for the both of them, Marylise looks too scared to talk!! Let her speak!! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk” a third wrote.