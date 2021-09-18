Facebook STILL launching ‘app for kids’ despite admitting it HARMS youngsters in new report

FACEBOOOK, which owns Instagram, has made headlines this week with claims it knows the photo-sharing app has a negative impact on mental health.

It has also raised concerns about plans to create an Instagram app just for kids.

1 Leaked Facebook documents are said to reveal that the company knew Instagram has a negative impact on the mental health of some teenage girls Credit: Alamy

According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, internal documents from Facebook show the company was aware that it was having a detrimental affect on the mental health of teen girls.

One section of the documents reportedly states: “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls”.

This quote was reportedly featured on a research slide in 2019.

According to the WSJ Facebook is conducting extensive research on the mental health implications it has since 2019 and 2021.

According to the WSJ 32% of teenage girls claimed that using Instagram made them feel less confident about their bodies.

The shocking statistics also revealed that 13% and 6% respectively of American teens said Instagram was a factor in their suicidal thoughts.

One internal slide stated that teens blame Instagram for their anxiety and depression.

“This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups.”

US lawmakers are currently looking into Facebook, including the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, which launched an investigation.

This comes amid backlash against Facebook’s plans to make an Instagram for kids under 13 years old.

In May, more than 40 state attorneys general demanded that Facebook drop its controversial Instagram for Children’ plan.

In an open letter, the attorneys general wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, warning that social media could pose a risk to young children’s mental and physical health.

Concerns were raised over whether the platform will comply with existing federal children’s privacy law and whether it will be able to do enough to keep children safe.

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, stated that children are already online as every parent knows.

“We want to improve this situation by delivering experiences that give parents visibility and control over what their kids are doing.”

Facebook stressed that the company is consulting experts in child safety as well as mental health when developing the new platform.

There is no date yet for the launch of the preteen Instagram application.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How can I change the password on Facebook?

How can I perform a TikTok Duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How do I test my broadband internet speeds?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Facebook launches CAMERA glasses that film everything you see

In other news, check out the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Check out the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We will pay you for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?