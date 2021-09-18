Manchester City finds Mikel Oyarzabal interesting over Harry Kane as the Club is Keen on signing him

Manchester City is set to turn their attention away from Harry Kane next summer and instead pursue Spaniard Mikel Oyarzabal.

In one of the most frustrating transfer sagas this summer, Tottenham Hotspur failed to sell Harry Kane to the Cityzens.

Spurs chairman slapped a £160million price tag on the England captain but, after signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100million, City was unable to match that amount.

The Lilywhites were thought to have offered several deals to Kane, including several fringe players, to make up for the lack of funds.

Although they only have one proven striker on their books, Gabriel Jesus, after the departure of Sergio Aguero, City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing in another winger that is capable of playing as a makeshift centre forward, Real Sociedad’s Oyarzabal.

According to Eurosport, the 24-year-old is one of City’s main targets now and they are closely monitoring his progress in the La Liga this season.

City director Txiki Begiristain is thought to be a big admirer of Oyarzabal and believes that he will be able to slot into last season’s title-winning team well.

What will be music to the ears of Guardiola is that the Sociedad playmaker, who has scored four goals in four appearances so far this season, has a release clause in his contract – unlike Kane.

If the former Barcelona and Bayern manager decides to go ahead with the move, most probably after the departure of wantaway winger Bernardo Silva, then he can give the green light for the club to meet the £67million clause and begin talks with the Spanish international.

Oyarzabal was born at Sociedad’s academy and has played on the left-wing. However, he is also capable of filling in for any position in the team.

Kane might be given a chance to save Spurs if he agrees to contract talks with them.

The 28-year-old is reportedly prepared to put pen to paper at his boyhood club and sign an extension, so long as he has a release clause placed in his contract so that interested, and wealthy, clubs know what they will need to cough up to sign the striker.

Levy may not like the idea but it allows him to protect one of his most prized assets.