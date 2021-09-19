Meg & Prince Harry ‘trying to copy Obamas’ with TIME 100 cover as Duchess is ‘primed for politics’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s Time Magazine cover is a “stab in the heart” of the Queen’s reputation, an expert has claimed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were this week named in the magazine’s list of top 100 most influential people in the world.
Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek: “Meghan and Harry landing a cover spot of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People will be seen as a stab in the heart of the Monarchy’s reputation because of the greater implicit credibility it affords them and their previous claims against the crown.”
In other news, a royal expert has warned people will “get bored” of Meghan and Harry’s “touchy-feely” content as they continue to sign deals without delivering.
Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Express: “I’m of the sort of generation that finds all this touchy-feely stuff rather unattractive, and I don’t really understand it and I don’t go for it either.
“So, I wonder, what have they got to say, will their message get any better as time goes on?
“Or will it just be more of the same? And people will get bored with them, won’t they?”
PRINCE ANDREW ‘SET TO LEAVE BALMORAL HIDEAWAY TO SEE PREGNANT PRINCESS BEATRICE IN HOSPITAL’
PRINCE Andrew will have to quit his Balmoral hideaway if he wants to see his heavily pregnant daughter in hospital.
Princess Beatrice, 33 years old, was admitted to hospital on Friday. It was believed that her 38-year-old husband Edoardo Maglio Mozzi was there.
Andrew has been in hiding for some time on the Queen’s 50,000-acre Scottish estate as lawyers try to serve Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit on him.
However, he will likely make the 500-mile trip to see his eldest child who is in London.
A Balmoral insider said: “Prince Andrew obviously hasn’t wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her.
“He could end up staying on the estate and waiting for Beatrice to come to him once she’s given birth. But I’m sure he will want to go to her.”
PHILIP ORDERED HARRY TO ‘COME BACK ALIVE’ FROM AFGHANISTAN
PRINCE Harry reveals the Duke of Edinburgh ordered him to “come back alive” before he went off to war in Afghanistan.
Harry, 37, opens up about his dry sense of humour in a touching television tribute to his grandfather, who died in April aged 99.
Harry recorded his segment in California alone from the rest.
His brother William and dad Charles were among others remembering Prince Philip in clips revealed today ahead of Wednesday’s hour-long BBC special.
LIES TO SMEAR NANNY
It was claimed in the documents that Bashir told Diana her husband was “in love with” Ms Legge-Bourke, who cared for William and Harry between 1993 and 1999.
Bashir denies spreading the gossip.
Whatever the source, Diana believed that Charles and Ms Legge Barke were in a romantic relationship.
She is said to have approached the blameless nanny in 1995 and said: “So sorry about the baby.”
She even wrote a letter two years before her death claiming that Prince Charles was plotting to kill her so he could marry Ms Legge-Bourke.
TIGGY’S DISTRESS
In the note, Diana predicted she would die through “brake failure and serious head injury”.
The princess is said to have been obsessed with the mistaken idea of an affair – a false allegation deeply upsetting to the younger nanny.
Mark Stephens, a media lawyer with the law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “The BBC’s handling of Bashir was a catastrophe turned into a disaster and as a consequence, the corporation recognises the least said, the soonest mended.”
Bashir denies faking documents connected to the nanny.
He claims that notes Earl Spencer attributed to him were actually comments made by the princess.
HARRY’S CLOSE TIES WITH JILL BIDEN
Meghan’s close political ties include Jill Biden, who Harry first met at a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington, when Joe was serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President.
Since then, Harry and Jill have met up on a number of occasions, with her even coming over to London to support the royal’s Invictus Games.
The pair are understood to have bonded over their military ties – with Jill’s stepson Beau, a former army major, tragically passing away in 2015 from brain cancer.
In 2014, Jill travelled to London for Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games, where they were pictured smiling together during several of the events.
Joe Biden joked he was “a little worried” about how much time Harry and Jill were spending together, something the then-Vice President repeated in 2016 when his wife met the Prince at the Games in Orlando.
“Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry,” He added.
PRINCE WILLIAM PAYS HIDDEN SWEET TRIBUTE TO BELOVED GRANDAD PRINCE PHILIP & SON GEORGE
PRINCE William has paid a sweet tribute to grandad Prince Philip and his son Prince George in his latest video for his Earthshot Prize.
On the bookcase behind the Duke of Cambridge was an adorable photo of his eight-year-old son and his late grandfather, who passed away in April
The photo shows future king George sitting by his great-grandfather in a carriage.
The best part about this photo is that it was taken by Kate, a keen amateur photographer from Norfolk.
The photo was shared by Kate and William as part of their tribute to Philip at 99.
The photo, taken by Kate, showed George sitting in a carriage next to his great-grandfather
HIGH COURT RULES PRINCE PHILIP’S WILL TO REMAIN PRIVATE TO PROTECT ‘DIGNITY’ OF THE QUEEN
THE Duke of Edinburgh’s will is to remain secret for 90 years to protect the Queen’s dignity.
This follows a long-standing tradition in which the Royal Family’s last wishes are recorded by High Court applications.
Prince Philip’s will to remain secret for 90 years following his death back in April
Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of the Family Division, had heard legal argument from lawyers for Prince Philip’s estate and the Attorney General, representing the public.
He ordered the will is to remain sealed, saying: “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to private lives of this group to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and her family.
“There may be public curiosity as to the private arrangements the Royal Family may choose to make but there is no true interest in knowing this.”
VIRGINIA ROBERTS RELEASES PHOTOS THAT PROVE SEX ASSAULT PAPERS WERE SENT TO PRINCE ANDREW AT HIS HOME ADDRESS
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are continuing to thwart efforts to serve the lawsuit and spark a 21-day period for the duke to reply – but pictures show the papers were sent to the Duke at his home.
Sent via a Royal Mail post box, the envelope which contained the papers was sent off to the duke, with the stamp of the Queen’s head on the top.
These photos released as evidence in US court filings show the lawsuit was posted to Andrew on September 9 – one of five attempts to reach the accused royal.
They show the London office of Boies Schiller Flexible LLP worker posting the lawsuit’s envelope into a traditional Royal Mail postbox.
It was addressed to ‘Prince Andrew’ at his 100-acre 30-room mansion at Royal Lodge on the private Windsor Great Park, just three miles from Windsor Castle, on September 9.
And even came with a first class stamp bearing the Queen’s profile.
THE QUEEN ‘WON’T OVERRULE CHARLES’ PLAN TO KEEP ANDREW AWAY FROM PUBLIC DUTIES’, CLAIMS ROYAL BIOGRAPHER ANGELA LEVIN
The Queen won’t “overrule” her eldest, who reportedly wishes to keep the Duke of York out of the public eye after damaging sex assault allegations.
However, the monarch “adores” Andrew and “enjoys his company”, expert Angela Levin said today.
Ms Levin, who has written an authorised biography on Prince Harry, called Andrew “naïve and arrogant” as the royal faces a legal wrangle in a US civil court.
In an interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer on TalkRADIO, she said the Queen had ruled out Andrew’s return to duties.
“She said he couldn’t be,” She said.
“She adores Andrew and enjoys his company.
“I think that she won’t overrule what Charles says. The rest of the royals won’t want him to do that.”
MEGHAN MARKLE’S BROTHER WRITES HER ANOTHER EXPLOSIVE OPEN LETTER
Meghan Markle’s brother has written another letter to her and Prince Harry, a trailer for Big Brother VIP has revealed.
Today’s second teaser shows Thomas Markle Jr. in the diary room, announcing that he will write to his half-sister.
“You know I’m famous for writing letters,” In the trailer, Thomas, 55, says that he is sitting alongside Luke Toki (former Survivor contestant).
“I’m gonna write a letter to Meghan,” He explains, leaning down on a table in the diary room and putting pen to paper.
“Dear Meghan and Harry,” He begins. “The first thing I want to say to both of you…”
His voiceover then trails off and a question appears on the screen that reads: “What’s in the letter?”
HARRY & MEGHAN’S SIGNATURE HOLLYWOOD POSE IS ‘UNNATURAL AND STAGED’ WITH ONE TELLING SIGN GIVING IT AWAY, SAYS EXPERT
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are regularly seen staring into one another’s eyes whenever a camera comes out.
Judi James, body language expert, said that although it is a romantic shot, this pose is not the candid or natural one the duo want to portray.
Here she tells Fabulous Digital what the Sussex’s signature pose REALLY means…
“Eye-ball to eye-ball gazing can be used by a couple to transmit all sorts of messages, from ‘I love you’ to ‘Put that pint down, we’re leaving!’.
It signals exclusivity. A couple using long bouts of Harry and Meghan can signal intimacy and intimate nonverbal conversations. There is also a strong sense of romantic attraction and devotion.
THRIFTY KATE MIDDLETON IS BRITAIN’S MOST FASHIONABLE ROYAL – DESPITE MEGHAN’S DESIGNER WARDROBE COSTING THOUSANDS MORE
The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic.
When it comes to searches online for Kate Middleton, it seems her dresses are most sought-after – and have 114 per cent more monthly searches.
In the new study, “Kate Middleton dress” had 3,600 UK monthly searches and 5,400 in the USA.
Meanwhile, “Meghan Markle dress” which only has 1,300 UK monthly searches and 2,900 USA searches.
This is despite Meghan’s outfits on royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October 2018, costing a staggering £50,000.
PRINCE ANDREW ‘NOT HIS USUAL BLASÉ SELF’ DUE TO BEING ‘WORRIED’ AFTER HIGH COURT DECISION – SOURCE
The Duke of York is set to face a lawsuit in the US after the High Court in the UK agreed to serve him papers.
According to insiders, he is concerned. He vigorously denied the accusations against him.
One source told the publication: “He’s not been his usual blasé self, acting like everything is in hand.
“The issue has suddenly become very pressing and there is a distinct tension in the air.
“There has been a dramatic shift in mood and the reality that this could not only go on for many months, if not years, as well as costing potentially millions of pounds is very real.”
PRINCE WILLIAM REVEALS MOMENT YOUNG BOY SWORE AT PRINCE PHILIP… BUT SAYS HIS REACTION WAS HILARIOUS
PRINCE William has revealed the moment a young boy swore at Prince Philip – but says his reaction was hilarious.
The royal told how the teenager had been completing a hike for his Duke of Edinburgh Award when he made the rude remark to the scheme’s founder.
The Duke of Cambridge and Philip came across two young walkers on the Queen’s Balmoral estate as the teens took part in a expedition to achieve their award.
William said: “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, ‘Good morning. How are you getting on?’
“To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!’”
MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY HAVE ‘DEPRIVED’ KIDS ARCHIE & LILIBET BY NOT LETTING THEM MEET QUEEN, THOMAS CLAIMS
Thomas Markle accused the couple of being “terribly unfair” to their children by keeping them away from relatives, including himself and Grandad Prince Charles too.
He told Channel 7’s Sunrise: “I think they (Archie and Lilibet) are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that’s terribly unfair to them.”
Asked if he would consider legal action to see his grandkids, he said: “I’ve had offers from several lawyers – pro-bono – because we do have the right to sue to see our grandchildren.
“But to me that’s like trying to descend into a game and using them like pawns and I won’t sue to see them because I just think that’s using them and it’s not what I plan to do.”
MYSTERY AS THE QUEEN’S ROYAL HELICOPTER LANDS IN PARK
A huge stir was caused today in Birkenhead Park in Wirral, Liverpool as a maroon aircraft with the registration G-XXEB parked up on the green.
Eyewitnesses said the helicopter wasn’t in the park long before taking off again, but no trace of its flight path will be found on radar websites for security reasons.
Many took to social networking to speculate on who had taken off from the private aircraft. One person suggested that it was Mr T of the A-Team.
Rumours persist that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is using the aircraft regularly. This was a former RAF Search and Rescue pilot.
