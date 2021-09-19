Monica Calhoun, aka Mia from ‘The Best Man,’ wears her hair short and blonde in new photos with her blind son.

Monica Calhoun became popular after playing Mia in “The Best Man,” but these days, the 50-year-old enjoys life as a single mom, caring for her special needs son.

Monica Calhoun has gone about her life as a single mom to her blind son with pride. But, she doesn’t seem like she has let the circumstances get in her way. Recently, she shared a new image that shows she still has her groove.

The 50-year-old became famous after playing Mia in the film “The Best Man,” but afterward, she has kept things quite simple, juggling between being a mom and balancing her career.

Calhoun’s son has autism in addition to his visual limitations. While caring for him takes up a lot, Calhoun still manages to spend time with him and it is a joy.

In the recent photo she shared, the mother and son rocked black face masks, but fans could spot the actress’s short blonde hair, and she looked pretty in it. Another photo showed the duo in their car, but this time, Calhoun had a pair of glasses on.

Monica Calhoun, mother of one, at the Pre ABFF Honors Cocktail Party February 16, 2017. With more than 30 years experience in the entertainment business and multiple credits to her name, Calhoun is a well-known actress.

The mother of one is a well-known actress and has more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, with multiple movies credited to her name.

She started her career at the peak of her career and continues to impress her fans, even though she is in her fifties. Calhoun started acting when she was little. In her teenage years, Calhoun attended a Morgan Winston Theater theater camp.

Calhoun has kept the identity of her son’s father secret from the public.

Monica Calhoun at the premiere of “The Best Man” on October 14, 1999

Her talent was later discovered by an agent, but Calhoun found it difficult to secure any role in the competitive movie industry. Calhoun was unsuccessful in her attempts at various roles.

Calhoun’s first role was in 1987. It remains one of her most treasured experiences as an actor. The 50-year-old once noted that her first work opened her up to understanding the creative process of acting.

After her role in “Bagdad Cafe,” Calhoun’s career turned a new leaf, and she soon began to get the big scripts, and her name became a regular in most mini-series of the time.