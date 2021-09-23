Meet the Season 6 Contestants for The Masked Singer

Meet the Season 6 Contestants for The Masked Singer
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

It seems like only yesterday that Nick Lachey was crowned the winner of season five of The Masked Singer

Alas, the 98 Degrees singer, who previously competed as Piglet, must end his reign, as season six premieres tonight, Sept. 22. Thankfully, he seems as excited as we are, writing on Twitter, “This little [Piglet] is excited to find out who the next winner is!! Good luck to the new masks performing tonight in #TheMaskedSinger premiere!”

And, like in the previous seasons, a group of celebrities are ready to don outrageous costumes and sing pop hits. The alter egos this season include anything from a baby to an ocean ball to a mallard.

E!! News previously teased in a sneak peek, one competitor dressed as Mother Nature has judge Ken Jeong thinking that Tiffany Haddish is participating in season six. Per Jeong, Mother Nature has a “‘She Ready’ kind of vibe” about her.

“Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with,” the unidentified celebrity shared in the preview. “She’s beautiful and scary at the same time.”

Latest News

Previous articleHomeless man ‘reduced to tears’ after McDonald’s worker ‘pours Coca Cola’ over him
Next articleHouse Democrats Protest Treatment of Haitian Migrants

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder