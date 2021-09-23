House Democrats Protest Treatment of Haitian Migrants

“I’m unhappy, and I’m not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them. I’m unhappy with the administration. We are following the Trump policy. He is the one that does not follow the Constitution and would not allow those seeking refuge to be able to petition to get into the country. What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years.” “That all those recognized riding horses, using their reins to chase down Haitians like they were cattle and goats to be suspended, terminated. We also ask a halt to that procedure.” “The Biden administration must immediately and indefinitely halt all deportations of Haitian migrants. It must affirm and guarantee the right to due process for those seeking asylum, and it must use every resource available to support those fleeing this humanitarian crisis on the island.”