Meet Cult Shotta, Bam Margera’s collaborators on new Jackass diss track

Bam Margera’s recent collaboration with hip-hop duo Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel for a diss track has raised many eyebrows. Here’s a look at who Cult Shotta are and their new music with the Jackass star.

In his new song Feel Like Bam, the Jackass star disses his co-stars at Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O as well as the comedy series’ director Jeff Tremaine. Ever since the song and its music video landed on the internet, fans are talking about its lyrics and more. It has also brought a fair amount of attention to Cult Shotta, who are Bam Margera‘s collaborators on the track.

Meet hip-hop duo Cult Shotta

For the unversed Cult Shotta are a hip-hop duo. The twosome includes members Lil Golo and E11even. They make music in the hip-hop and rap genres. The duo has released several tracks and albums over the years.

Their more recently released songs are TN’s, Trappin and Scammin, NRG, and more. Their latest track is titled Feel Like Bam and the music video features the 43-year-old skateboarder and TV star.

Cult Shotta has a budding music career with 30.1K Instagram followers and 7.46K YouTube subscribers. Among the twosome, Lil Golo alone has 85.7K Instagram followers. Their earliest musical release was 2017’s Planned Out.

Cult Shotta and Bam Margera’s collab explored

Bam once again fanned the flames of his beef with Jackass co-stars J ohnny Knoxville, Wee Man, and Steve-O as well as the comedy series’ director Jeff Tremaine. The troubled TV star recently nabbed a feature in Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel’s Feel Like Bam track. However, Bam used his verse as an opportunity to take a dig at his old co-stars.

He sang about how bad they are at skateboarding according to him. He also went as far as challenging Knoxville to a fight. “So drop the mittens in the ring/ Double dare Knoxville/ He’s gonna be there/ So find out if he has the stuff/ And find out when I’m gonna f*** you up/ So step in the ring pu**y,” he raps.

Bam also takes aim at Jackass director Tremaine blaming him for what he believes were unfair movie contracts for the stars. He says “a greedy fat f***ing pu**y’ that made the cast sign lopsided contracts.”

Out of all the stars Steve-O was quick to respond to Bam’s diss. In a video posted on his socials, Steve hilariously uses the opportunity to promote his custom-designed and autographed skateboards. “I know you’re upset that I’ve been doing so well selling autographed Steve-O skateboards at Steveo.com, but c’mon dude, you gotta admit, I rip,” he says. He says “Love you too buddy,” at the end of his rant and then shows clips of him doing cool tricks on his skateboard.”

HITC and GRV Media have reached out to Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville for comment on Bam’s diss but did not receive an immediate response.

Meet Tanboymiguel

Another one of Bam’s collaborators on the Feel Like Bam track was Tanboymiguel. The rap artist has 12.4K followers on Instagram.

Some of his famous songs are Cold Nights, Big Canon, Countin’ all this cash I can’t feel my soul and more.

He has previously collaborated with Cult Shotta on songs like TN’s, Trappin n Scammin etc.