What was the reason that Barbie went to the gynecologist in the film?

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has become an instant hit since it landed on cinema screens but the film’s final joke, in which Barbie goes to see a gynecologist, has left some viewers with questions.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Barbie* — Starring Margot Robbie, the newly released Barbie movie is conquering cinemas around the world, presenting fans with a fun-filled adventure combined with some surprisingly hard-hitting commentary on patriarchal society and what it means to be a woman.

Barbie ending recap

The plot of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is kickstarted when Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie begins to develop existential worries about her own mortality. This prompts her and Ryan Gosling’s Ken to travel to the real world in order to find answers.

After several twists and turns, including Ken’s attempts to turn Barbieland into a patriarchal dystopia, the Barbies of Barbieland realize the errors of their previous societal system and vow to live more harmoniously with the Kens.

However, after meeting with a vision of Ruth Handler, the woman responsible for creating Barbie, Margot Robbie’s character remains unsure about her own purpose and identity before eventually deciding that she wants to become human and live in the real world.

The final scene of the film sees a now-human Barbie preparing for what appears to be a job interview, with America Ferrera’s Gloria and her daughter Sasha offering words of encouragement. However, it’s revealed that Barbie – now going by the name of Barbara Handler – is actually attending her very first gynecologist appointment.

Why does Barbie visit a gynecologist?

Barbie has grown genitals since she became a person. It is obvious that Barbie wants to check them out.

Barbie dolls and Ken toys are known for lacking reproductive organs. Instead of having genitalia, the dolls have barren crotches made of plastic.

In the Barbie movie, Barbie and Ken make a joke at one point about not having private parts.

But after Barbie becomes human at the end of the movie, that comes with the added anatomy that she wouldn’t have had as a doll.

The fans react hilariously to the final joke

It’s safe to say that fans of the Barbie movie were left in hysterics at the final joke, with many taking to social media to offer up their thoughts.

A fan posted this on Twitter. (Or should it be X, now?) wrote: “Not Barbie ending the movie with her going to a gynecologist right after becoming human.”

While another added: I love that the ending is her going to see a gynecologist, it made me bark a laugh after the heavy crying of during the What Was I Made For montage.”

This fan’s experience was more explosive: “I’m being dead serious, the Oppenheimer bomb went off the moment Barbie said gynecologist appointment.”

Another fan noted how the joke will have led to some interesting conversations with parents: “Barbie made me cry and then I immediately started laughing on the way out because a daughter asked her dad what a gynecologist is.”

This fan echoed that statement: “Funniest part of the Barbie movie was my 7-year-old nephew yelling “WHAT IS A GYNECOLOGIST” over and over until I answered. (also, maybe this movie isn’t for 7-year-olds….).”

This fan offers their final thoughts about the film by channeling Martin Scorsese:

Barbie is Available in theatres Released on July 21st, 2023.