MCU’s Armor Wars Release Date | Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr Back on Screen

If you are a Marvel fan, you must be missing Iron-Man badly. It’s true that your favorite character, Iron-Man, may not return back to MCU. But, it’s not over yet; the Marvel Cinematic Universe will witness many more shakeups. With the exit of Iron-Man, and Captain America, a new era of Avengers started. In the last few months, the creators release some jaw-dropping Marvel movies and series. So, now it’s time to witness something more about the story of Don Cheadle, aka War Machine.

The audience enjoyed how War Machine backed Iron Man in the previous movies of MCU. But now, it times to unveil the life of Don Cheadle, played by James Rhodes. For the first time, Marvel’s upcoming project “Armor Wars” will focus on the life of the War Machine.

The upcoming TV series Marvel’s Armor Wars is adapted from the popular comic series with the same name. The series will unwrap the notorious events that take place when Tony Stark’s advanced machinery and high technology equipment fall on evil hands. The fans are pretty excited about a new roller coaster ride. So, when is “Amor Wars” coming? Here is all we know.

MCU “Amor Wars” Release Date

The makers announced MCU “Amor Wars” back in 2019. However, since then, the show has remained under the shadow of big marvel movies and series popping out. Recently, some hot news is coming up that MCU “Amor Wars” is under development. However, there are no updates on the premiere date from the makers yet. According to our sources, MCU “Amor Wars” may fall in the second half of 2022. In that case, the creators will take some more time to pass an official update.

So make sure to stay connected as we will be the first to update you on MCU “Amor Wars” release date.