McDonald’s in our local McDonald’s has the “worst” burgers and delivery times.

McDonald’s franchise customers in their area are frustrated by the poor quality food they receive and late deliveries.

McDonald’s Westway in Ealing West London is being criticized – some say it’s even worse than its competitors.

2 This McDonald’s is being slammed by customers in Ealing. Credit: Google

Facebook was used by a local resident to alert others to the dangers of ordering at this store.

He wrote: “Don’t place an order at McDonald’s Westway. I’m just reporting fraud.”

The money has disappeared from my bank account because the food wasn’t delivered but was marked as delivered.

Some people said that their food arrived late and cold, even though they lived nearby.

They wrote: “Every time it has frozen up.”

“Bearing in mind I live nine minutes away by car yet each time they take over 25 minutes to deliver and they always have trouble getting a driver because they’re so busy so my order is sat on the side for 15 mins whilst they find someone to deliver it.

I ordered it tonight, and the food was not good. It was frozen again. And it was actually the wrong order. When I tried to call them for an obvious refund they don’t answer!”

Some people were more sympathetic than others and appreciated the service provided by the employees.

They are a wonderful team. The team is always on the go, but they are kind and respectful.

“My little sister is allergic to dairy and she loves the mayo chicken – here they always make sure it’s without mayonnaise.”

McDonald’s says their employees work hard to make sure each meal is enjoyable.

“We are proud to serve around four million customers a day in over 1,450 restaurants across the UK & Ireland,” they said in a statement.

“Our restaurant teams work hard to ensure every customer who orders a McDonald’s has a positive experience, and we’re disappointed to hear of any instances that fall short of our high standards.”