Channel 5 returns a popular show, but changes are made after fan outrage

CHANNEL 5 confirms the return of a long-running show, with a huge change that has upset fans.

The Gadget Show is returning this Friday, as announced by the broadcaster.

But the program, launched nearly 20 years ago, was given a new format.

Channel 5 has also changed its name and rebranded itself as The Good Gadget Guide : Save money, shop smart.

Presenters like Jon Bentley and Georgie Barrat used to review the latest technology in studios.

This latest series has shifted focus to helping UK families with their technology.

Fans are furious about the new changes. This has forced the show’s producers to make a public statement.

According to a spokesperson, “While our latest format has received positive feedback from viewers, there have also been some complaints about the change.”

We appreciate all the comments we’ve received.

The Good Gadget Guide – Shop Smart and Save Money is a new name that will appeal to a wide audience, while offering valuable insight into the technology world.

The world of gadgets changes constantly, so we strive to keep our content relevant to all viewers.

We want to provide engaging and valuable content to the technology world while maintaining our commitment to appealing to a wide range of audiences.

On their YouTube channel, they added that old episodes from 2004 can be viewed by fans.

But viewers remain unimpressed, and have vowed never to return.

A person posted on Twitter: “The format changed killed it, so I won’t be watching.”

The second person wrote, “This show needs to go now.”

Third viewer: “Just turn off the whole thing, it’s dead.”

This Friday, Channel 5 will broadcast The Good Gadget Guide – Shop smart and save money.

