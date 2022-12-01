MBC boosts anime content on Middle East streamer Shahid

Saudi-owned MBC Group is the largest broadcaster in North Africa and the Middle East (MENA) by purchasing a variety of anime from several Japanese studios.

Reflecting a strong appetite for anime across the region – especially in Saudi, where Toei Animation’s “One Piece Film: Red,” shot to the top of the box office last month – MBC has extended its partnership with Toei to add more episodes of its “One Piece” The original pirate story by Eiichiro Oba, TV Series

MBC has also snapped up exclusive rights in MENA to TV Tokyo’s “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War,” This 52-episode Japanese anime TV show is a sequel. “Bleach” manga series by Tite Kubo. “Bleach,” Shahid Day-and-Date with Japan and the U.S. will bring back this item, after an eight-year absence.

Furthermore MBC has expanded it partnership with Japan’s Aniplex, following the success on Shahid of the anime adaptation of Hajime Kamoshida’s light novel “Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai,” A male high school student meets several female students who have experienced something similar. “puberty syndrome.”

This expansion will add more than 200 hours worth of Aniplex content to Shahid. “Stay Night”, “Sword Art Online”And “Gurren Lagann.”

Said Tareq Al-Ibrahim is director of content at Shahid. “Anime is extremely popular in the Middle East region – particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – so needless to say, we are incredibly excited to be making new additions to our ever-expanding anime catalogue on Shahid, bringing new and hit titles that audiences will love exploring.”