Cows That Kill A Dog Put An Innocent Woman In Coma

A woman who was left in a coma and hospitalized with broken ribs after a group of cows attacked her has opened up on the terrifying ordeal that also left her dog dead. Pip Peacock (63), was walking near Magpie Mine, Sheldon, Derbys. when a single cow approached her. Several others kicked and rolled her until brave onlookers intervened.

She was so badly injured that the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland Ambulance crew had to fly her to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. There, she was put into an induced coma for eight days and spent a further two weeks in hospital recovering from her injuries, The Mirror reported.

Pip was left with 34 breaks in her ribs, a broken collar bone, broken shoulder ligaments, and a broken finger, as well as serious wounds to her left leg and right knee. Buster, Pip’s 13-year-old black Labrador, sadly died in the attack.

Pip said of the attack that happened in September 2019: “The first thing I recall about the attack is one cow coming for me. Then I was lying on the ground and was kicked and rolled over several times.

“I tried to shout for help but had no voice. I put my hands over my head and recited Psalm 23; ‘The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures.’ I felt very peaceful as my faith means I am not afraid of death.”

“Suddenly, I heard voices, and two men and a woman came along. They chased away the cows with incredible courage.”

“This was no easy task. I could hear them shouting and was worried the cows would attack them. The men used their tripods and sticks to move away from the cows. The woman remained and talked to me.”

Cows have killed 74 people in the last 15 years in the UK, data has shown. Pip, who has 17 titanium plates that hold her rib cage together, now raises money for the Air Ambulance charity, which saved her own life.

Pip set herself a challenge to walk 1,000 miles in one year to raise money for the Rutland, Leicestershire, Derbyshire Air Ambulances that came to her rescue.