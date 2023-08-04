MasterChef viewers have a common complaint when they criticise BBC One’s cooking program

MASTERCHEF’s viewers have all made the same complaint about BBC One.

On Thursday, Gregg Wallace (left) and John Torode (right) returned to the screen as part of the ongoing competition.

4 Masterchef’s viewers have the exact same complaint when they criticize the BBC One cooking program Credit: BBC

4 Dani Dyer and James Buckley will be appearing in the show, as well as Marcus Brigstocke, Mica Ven, and Mica Ven. Credit: BBC

Two teams were formed from the four celebrities who were Marcus Brigstocke, Dani Dyer and James Buckley.

Celebrities are asked to cook a dish that will please the crowd. The dish must look and taste identical.

Nevertheless, one person in the team has the instructions on how to make the dish. They need to share them with the other member to finish the task.

The audience at home seemed more interested in trying to figure out who the four famous stars were.

On social media, they slammed the BBC for saying that this year’s cast was not famous enough.

The other raged at the idea: “Time for “celebrity MasterChefs” (never even heard of these people).

Another wrote: “Cue endless tweets on the BBC’s definition of celebrity.”

“Celebrity is a very loose term #CelebrityMasterChef,” said a third.

A fourth person asked: “What does a celebrity mean?”

As the episode concluded, Gregg and John were forced to decide whether James or Mica would be leaving the competition.

Mica was sent home after the chefs tasted both of their dishes.

MasterChef is still on BBC One and iPlayer.

4 The famous Four are more likely to distract viewers at home by their guessing games Credit: BBC