Marty Singer, a lawyer to the stars, has represented clients as high profile as Lizzo Costner and Kim Kardashian.

Marty Singer is an American celebrity attorney.

Marty Singer, a Brooklyn-born attorney, was born on 25 April 1952.

He and John H. Lavely Jr. offer legal counsel via their law firm Lavely & Singer PC.

The pair founded Lavely and Singer PC, Studio City in 1980.

Singer and his wife Deena, who he has been married to for over 40 years, have three children together.

“I love a lot of my clients, and I care for them, and if somebody f**ks with my clients, they’re f**king with my family. Or they’re f**king with me.”

Marty Singer is a representative of who?

Singer is a lawyer with over 40 years of experience.

Singer was named Entertainment Lawyer of 2012 by the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

He has been consistently mentioned year after year by peers within the legal profession, and also in several entertainment outlets.

2 Marty Singer has previously represented Kim Kardashian, Bill Cosby and Lizzo. Credit: Getty

When did Singer start representing Lizzo?

On August 3, 2023, it was revealed Singer started representing Lizzo against lawsuit plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Davis, Williams, & Rodriguez are all former dancers who worked with GRAMMY Award-winning singer.

Singer said: “We’re confident Lizzo will win this case.” TMZ.

She addressed her supporters: “These recent days have been heart-wrenchingly hard and overwhelming disappointing.”

“Normally, I don’t respond to false accusations but this is too absurd to ignore.

Former employees have admitted publicly that their conduct on tour during the company’s tours was unprofessional and inappropriate.