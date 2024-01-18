Master the Art of Scoring the Cheapest Flights at These Five Specific Times, as Revealed by Ryanair CEO

“Unbelievable Deals: Ryanair Advises Passengers to Buy Tickets Now to Save Big”

Ryanair customers are in for a treat – the budget airline has revealed that the first two months of the year are the best time to score extremely affordable air fares. In fact, Michael O’Leary, the airline’s boss, has disclosed that many flights are sold at a loss during January and February in a bid to fill up empty seats. Flying just before peak school holidays is another optimal time to snag the cheapest fares available. The airline is more than happy to sell flights at a loss during these periods, meaning that prospective passengers can expect a lot of low air fare options to choose from.

Fuel Costs and Air Fares: A Contradiction?

Despite the substantially reduced air fares in January and February, Michael O’Leary maintains that the days of £9.99 flights are in the past. He attributes this to the cost of fuel, claiming that current prices make it impossible for the airline to offer air fares as low as £9.99. However, he asserts that passengers can still find remarkable deals, with air fares ranging from £15 to £25, representing a remarkably affordable bargain.

Expanding Services: New Routes and Increased Services

Ryanair isn’t just offering cheap tickets – the airline is also expanding its services, which means even more opportunities to travel affordably. With new routes from Cardiff to Alicante and Tenerife, along with increased services to Malaga, and the launch of flights from Norwich Airport to Alicante, Faro, and Malta, travelers have a number of new options this year. Furthermore, the airline has introduced new routes from Cornwall Airport and launched a twice-weekly route to London Stansted, with plans to expand its services from several other UK airports as well.

The contained information provides an overview of optimal times to buy cheap plane tickets from Ryanair, with emphasis on specific periods, accommodating reasons given by the airline, and the expansion of services from multiple airports. These combined factors provide a unique opportunity for travelers to access cost-effective air travel options, allowing them to save significantly on their travel expenses.